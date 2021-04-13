Mazda’s new revolution is called e-Skyactiv X

Mazda has renewed what was once its last revolutionary mechanics and is now called e-Skyactiv X, more powerful but more efficient.

April 12, 2021 (1:20 PM CET)

Mazda3 and CX-30 add the new e-Skyactiv X engine to their ranges.

Few manufacturers like Mazda dare to continue surprising year after year with innovative ideas at a technical level in their cars. The Japanese play in their own league, as they demonstrated a couple of years ago when they revealed their Skyactiv X mechanics: it was an atmospheric gasoline engine with performance and operation more similar to a diesel. Now that booster changes name after updating.

Now Mazda calls its mechanics e-Skyactiv X that combines diesel and gasoline performance. The Japanese firm has already announced its clear intention to become a carbon neutral brand in 2050, and for this it will be presenting us with different novelties until then.

e-Skyactiv X, the new name for Mazda’s revolutionary engine.

Mazda e-Skyactiv X: more powerful, more efficient

East new e-Skyactiv X thruster it is More powerful than its predecessor, but more efficient, and will be present again in the ranges of Mazda3 Y CX-30. It will be in both manual and automatic versions, and always with the DGT ECO label, thanks to your light hybridization technology, thanks to its 24V battery.

The power of the new e-Skyactiv X has been up to 186 hp (+6 hp), while the engine torque has also risen to 240 Nm (+16 Nm). Mazda also announces reduced fuel consumption and CO2 emissions: 0.5 liters less per 100 km and 8 grams of CO2 less per kilometer.

Mazda’s new mechanics combines a compression ignition system, like diesel, and a spark plug, like gasoline engines, and thanks to a very lean mixture of fuel and air that is compressed with extremely high pressure. With this latest update now offers improvements in the compression ratio (15: 1), in the update of the mild hybrid system software, new pistons and an optimization of the intake cycle. Thanks to all these improvements, the Asian brand claims to have improved the more efficient operating range and have a greater stability on ignition.

The new e-Skyactiv X engine is now available in the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30 in the Spanish market, at a price from 27,645 euros and 32,075 euros, respectively.