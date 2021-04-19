Mazda3’s new e-Skyactiv X engine test

A few days ago my colleague Juanma got behind the wheel of one of the latest Mazda launches. Although we had already tested the Mazda3 that he rode on several occasions, the real change was under the hood. We are talking about the mechanical e-Skyactiv X, an evolution of the revolutionary Skyactiv-X mechanics, which combines positive ignition with compression ignition, in search of optimal efficiency and performance. The question, at this point, is simple: What does this e-Skyactiv X bring? Is it really a revolution?

Before entering flour, you should know that the Mazda3, as a car, does not change one iota. It’s still a car of excellent build quality, premium feel, and great dynamics. of conduction. It does not evolve at the level of qualities, technology or materials, therefore, our previous tests of the Mazda3 are still perfectly valid. The changes are solely and exclusively in its e-Skyactiv X mechanic. A mechanic that completely replaces the previous Skyactiv-X, which cannot be “reprogrammed” to this new status.

And the reason that they cannot be “reprogrammed” is that the changes that the engine has undergone are more profound than it might seem. To get started, the piston head has been redesigned engine, which has allowed reduce engine compression ratio from 16: 1 to 15.3: 1. This reduction in compression ratio extends compression ignition operation, thus resulting in better efficiency. The intake valves have also been redesigned, as well as the light hybridization system.

The 186 hp e-Skyactiv X engines replace the 180 hp Skyactiv-X.

The light hybridization system is now capable of operating over a wider range of occasions, contributing to the power delivery of the heat engine. This is possible thanks to a new electronic operating management. The e-Skyactiv X engine also receives electronic reprogramming. What do all these changes translate into? First, in an increase in power of 6 CV and 17 Nm of maximum torque. The result is that now develops 186 hp and 240 Nm of maximum torque, in addition to homologate consumption up to 0.5 l / 100 km lower.

It continues to maintain the ECO label, and with the step to reference the Registration Tax based on consumption WLTP, a large part of the range still does not pay the tax. Now, the automatic versions do pay IEDMT, and the Mazda CX-30, which can also equip the mechanics, still have to go through the box. At the moment of truth, my colleague Juanma can certify that this engine feels the way it did before. It doesn’t change its refinement or its sound, but its performance feels marginally better, especially at high speed.

The Mazda3 is still a great car. This update, although slight and incremental, is perceptible.

It may be a simple upgrade, but this incremental improvement continues to contribute to a great driving experience. With regard to consumption, we will have to subject the engine to a thorough test to certify this improvement in consumption. If you want to buy a Mazda with e-Skyactiv X engine, prices start at 27,645 euros for a Mazda3 in Origin finish, or 32,075 euros for a Mazda CX-30 in Evolution finish. As usual, you will find updated prices and offers for both vehicles on our website What Car I Buy.