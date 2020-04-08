New gasoline engine achieves spark-free combustion and delivers 180 horsepower

The basic version starts from 23,415 euros without discounts, 20,715 with the launch

The Mazda3 2019 is compact well made and with a very careful aesthetics. It stands out for its revolutionary 2.0-liter Skyactiv-X gasoline engine, 180 horsepower and an average fuel consumption of 4.3 liters per 100 kilometers. Its weak points, the trunk and the little glazed surface in the rear seats.

The fourth generation of Mazda3 It attracted public interest from its very presentation at the 2018 Los Angeles Salon, and we witnessed its debut in Spain during an event organized in Madrid under the slogan ‘The Feeling Factory’. Later we attended his dynamic European presentation and we tested it thoroughly with automatic transmission and engine Skyactiv-G 122 horses.

The design of the Mazda3 2019 It has been inspired by the Kai Concept seen at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, and it is an evolution of the Kodo design language that defines the aesthetics of all the brand’s models since 2012. In April 2020, it was awarded the 2020 World Car Design of the Year award. The front has a more aggressive look than its predecessor, presided over by a large vee-shaped grille that reaches up to very sharp headlights. On the side, the shapes are fluid and rounded while, behind, the rear optics with circular silhouettes are integrated into the body.

MAZDA3 2019: EXTERIOR

The new 2019 Mazda3 is available with bodywork five-door hatchback and four-door sedan. In essence it is the same vehicle, but the sedan manages to differentiate itself well with an integration of the third volume that does not seem simply an ‘addition’ to the five-door. The sedan hit the market in May.

The body of the new Mazda3 measures 4.46 meters long in its five-door version, and 4.66 meters in the sedan. It is one centimeter shorter than its predecessor, but their battle has been extended by 2.5 centimeters up to 2.72 meters, to offer better interior habitability and more stable behavior in a fast curve. It will be available in eight colors for the sedan body and nine for the five-door, among which are the characteristic Soul Red Crystal and Machine Gray, in addition to the new Polymetal Gray.

For this generation of Mazda3, the Japanese company has developed a new platform, designed to house hybrid powertrains and offering great structural rigidity. Mazda has used high-strength steel in the annular structures that form the door frames and the three pillars, as well as in the cups of the suspension turrets and the front axle. All this has meant a discreet increase of 25 kilos in weight compared to the previous generation, up to 1,274 kilos.

However, the main effort of the brand has focused on comfort and, for this, the geometry of the suspension of the front axle has been modified to soften the side impacts when cornering or when passing over a bump. To reduce vibrations reaching the driver, Mazda engineers have located nodes and bonds at strategic points in the body, such as under the seats or at the top of the central pillar, which dissipate energy and reduce resonances perceived by the driver. .

MAZDA3 2019: INTERIOR

The interior of the new Mazda3 2019 it has also taken a step forward in its quality and finishes, as it already happened in the previous generation compared to the previous one. Fluffy surfaces abound on the dashboard and door trims, and are lined with highly-made faux fur. The hard plastics of the center console have a nice touch and their adjustments are good, although the presence of the glossy black surfaces, so common today, take away a point of practicality. In our opinion, it would have been preferable to use organic-looking or textured matte surfaces.

In any case, the dashboard is now more horizontal and more naturally integrates the 8.8-inch semi-floating screen, non-touch, but it is managed from the HMI rotary control on the center console. In a way, it reminds us of the design of the Mazda6 that we tested a few months ago. The instrument cluster houses a display 7 inch TFT showing a digital speedometer while the head-up display, standard, Provides information on navigation, speed, signal recognition and driving assistants.

Those responsible for the project claim that everything in the new Mazda3 has been designed with the premise of comfort and, according to what they tell us, they have developed a new structure for the seats that transmits the movements of the car in a more fluid way to its occupants. So much so that, always according to the brand, the center of gravity is located just above the hip of the passengers, a manifestation of the brand’s ‘Jinba Ittai’ philosophy; the symbiosis between the car and its driver. One thing is certain: the seats are really comfortable.

Beyond comfort and design philosophy, the interior has an elegant and careful appearance, with upholstery in black fabric or leather, depending on the level of finish, as well as two exclusive upholsteries in white leather for the sedan and red for the hatchback, that will come with the new mechanics Skyactiv-X, which we will talk about later. Both the appearance and the interior lighting and acoustics have been worked to offer a space with calm and harmony, although the limited rear glazed surface is detrimental to the light in the rear seats.

The front seats are comfortable and offer good visibility. At the back, space is somewhat more limited, but enough for two medium-height adults. A 1.85 meter passenger can sit with his back and neck stretched without touching the ceiling with his head or the back of the front seats with his knees, but he must be careful when accessing the rear seats to avoid hitting himself with the third pillar frame for its prominent design. As usual in this segment, the central rear seat is rather testimonial, but it will be useful in short journeys if its occupant is not very large.

The trunk of the new Mazda3 offers 358 liters in its five-door version and 450 in the sedan. They are 14 liters less than in the previous generation and a lower figure than that of a Ford Focus, a Kia Ceed or a Volkswagen Golf, but enough to house a couple of medium-sized suitcases. Sacrificed by the design, its loading edge is somewhat high and its soil is quite deep. With the rear seatbacks folded down, its capacity grows to 1,026 liters in the hatchback and 1,138 in the sedan.

MAZDA3 2019: EQUIPMENT

The new Mazda3 is available with Origin, Evolution and Zenit finishes. As standard, it equips systems such as adaptive cruise control with signal recognition, involuntary lane change warning, fatigue detector and pedestrians with emergency braking. The multimedia screen with integrated navigation is also standard, and compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In addition, it is possible to manage some functions of the multimedia system by voice commands, and it has an automatic emergency call system in the event of an accident.

Head-up display, LED headlights with long-range auto function, 16-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensor, dual-zone climate control, and rear or blind-spot cross-traffic detectors round out the Mazda3’s equipment. in all its versions.

In the center of the instrument cluster is a 7-inch TFT display showing the speed

The finish Evolution add tinted windows, rear parking sensor, reversing camera, keyless access and anti-glare exterior mirrors. The top of the range, ZenithIt also incorporates the 18-inch alloy wheels, the Full-led headlights with adaptive function, the interior anti-glare mirror, the Bose 12-speaker sound system and some specific decorative elements.

All this equipment can be completed with the Safety package, which includes a more advanced fatigue detection system with camera, frontal cross-traffic detector, traffic jam assistant and automatic braking in the city – very effective, although it has also given us some fright by acting on some occasion that is not entirely necessary–, as well as the 360-degree vision camera. The package Black Add to all the above the leather seats, heated in the front seats, with electric adjustment and memory for the driver.

MAZDA3 2019: MECHANICS

At the time of its launch, the mechanical range of the new Mazda3 It was made up of a diesel and other 116 and 122 horsepower gasoline engines, respectively, which were later joined by the revolutionary engine Skyactiv-X, also gasoline. The latter, with its four cylinders and 2.0 liters of cubic capacity, is capable of delivering a power of 180 horsepower and a maximum torque of 224 Newton meter. However, more relevant are the consumption and emissions data, which benefit from the technology SPCCI –Spark Plug Controlled Compression Ignition– that allow the engine to combine the spark ignition of a gasoline engine and the compression ignition of a Diesel engine. In this way, the Skyactive-X, which also relies on microhybridization with a 24-volt battery, announces an average consumption of 4.3 liters / 100 kilometers and emissions of 96 grams of CO2 / kilometer.

The motor Skyactiv-X It can be associated with both a six-speed manual transmission and an automatic one with six ratios. It is front-wheel drive, but can be equipped with all-wheel drive in the Hatchback body. The first units of Mazda3 With this engine they will leave dealerships in the fall.

For its part, the engine Diesel Skyactiv-D 1.8-liter It is only available in association with the six-speed manual transmission and develops a maximum power of 116 horsepower at 4,000 revolutions / minute and a maximum torque of 270 Newton meters between 1,600 and 2,600 revolutions. Equipped with a nitrogen oxide storage catalyst –NOx–, it homologates a combined consumption between 4.8 and 5.7 liters per 100 kilometers in the new WLTP cycle, according to bodywork and level of finish, with emissions of carbon dioxide. carbon between 130 and 151 grams / kilometer, and does not require Adblue.

Finally, the propeller Skyactiv-G gasoline It has a cylinder deactivation system and a 2.0-liter cube. At 6,000 revolutions per minute it delivers 122 horsepower, with a maximum torque of 213 Newton meter from 4,000 turns. Its transmission can be associated with a six-speed manual gearbox or an automatic torque converter, also with six ratios, and features mild hybrid technology. Thus, using an electric starter motor and a 24-volt lithium-ion battery, it recovers energy during braking and returns it later in the acceleration phases. All in all, this mechanic has managed to standardize an average consumption between 6 and 6.7 liters per 100, with emissions between 136 and 152 grams of CO2 / kilometer, allowing you to access the desired eco badge of the DGT.

In 2020 a new version of this latest engine is added to the equation, this time with 150 horses power. It is also supported by a ‘mild-hybrid’ system and has cylinder deactivation technology. It can be associated with both a six-speed manual transmission and an automatic one with the same number of gears.

MAZDA3 2019: DRIVING PRINTS

Sitting behind the wheel of the new Mazda3, we immediately perceived a high feeling of comfort, and the effort made by the brand to transmit calm and serenity in the interior becomes evident. The driver’s seat and steering column offer a wide adjustment range, allowing us to find the optimal driving posture easily.

On fast lanes, the Mazda3 is shown too quiet and only a small aerodynamic whistle seeps inside at speeds always above the legal limit. Your suspension absorbs potholes very well and the irregularities of the terrain at any rate. Recall that the rear suspension scheme has gone from being the multi-link of the previous generation to the simpler torsion axle, cheaper and less intrusive than more complex configurations. We were afraid that he would lose the ability to manage potholes and weight changes in the rear axle, but the truth is that we have not been able to put him in trouble. Mazda3 shown very stable even at high speeds, on bumpy roads, and without compromising impeccable comfort.

In fact, the suspension is not very rigorous: it shows minimal sway, which detracts a bit from confidence in the first corner supports. However, a couple of them are enough to notice that the grip is very high and that the tread is very good even with those small movements of the body. The rear moves slightly at the beginning of the supports, but in reality this helps us to turn more agilely. To get out of the curves we have not had a single scare, caused in part by the torque curve of the engine, and surely supported by the action of the G-Vectoring Control. A Honda Civic may be one step ahead in this section, a Ford Focus may also be at the height of this Mazda, but without a doubt we are talking about one of the best compact chassis on the market.

On a mountain road, it has been shown agile and light, the steering is precise and the stability control system G-Vectoring Control Plus Helps to maintain the trace even if trying to force the oversteer. It is a very neutral car and transmits a lot of confidence to drive at a high pace, despite the relatively simple rear suspension scheme.

Its 122 horsepower gasoline engine, the one we have tested the most, accuses a certain ‘laziness’ at low regimes, especially compared to rivals that use turbocharged engines of similar power, but it shows energetic from 3,000 laps. If the tachometer is kept in the high area, it responds immediately to our orders with the right foot, although this forces a continuous use of the gearbox to move near the maximum torque area of ​​the engine.

On the open road, it becomes very efficient when driving quietly and without the need for quick accelerations. During our test, with a drive that combined these two practices, we obtained an average consumption of 6.8 liters per 100, which is not too far from what is approved in the WLTP cycle.

Mechanics DieselAs expected, it turns out even more efficient, as we could see on a road route at speeds in the limit of the legal, where it threw a consumption of 5.6 liters at 100. With this engine, the thrust of the Mazda3 is more forceful thanks to its turbo power, with the logical lag below 1,500 laps.

Both engines offer enough power to run without stress within the legal limits, although it is true that we want to test the new Skyactiv-X mechanics as soon as possible to see if its 180 horses can coexist with the efficiency promised by the brand.

The two units we have tested of the Mazda3 equipped the gearbox six-speed manual, Very satisfactory for its precise touch and its short routes. It is simply the best box in the segment and one of the best on the market. Regarding the automatic change of six relations Skyactiv-Drive, it is a torque converter with a very pleasant operation and may be even more recommended than the manual for less careful driving, as it better manages the driver’s need for torque in each situation. This is clearly the case in urban journeys or in traffic jams; however, we would prefer it with closer relationships, especially in shorter gears. This would be less noticeable in a turbo engine, but it is clearly seen in an atmosphere that asks for 4,000 revolutions / minute to deliver its maximum torque. In any case, it is a smooth and fast enough change, especially in the Sport position.

MAZDA3 2019: PRICES

From the moment of its launch, the range of the new Mazda3 has a starting price of 23,410 euros for its five-door version with the 122-horsepower gasoline engine and manual transmission, and 500 euros more with the sedan body. If desired with automatic change, it is necessary to resort to the finish Evolution, with a price of 2,700 euros higher, 900 euros for the finish and 1,800 for the automatic transmission. The top of the range, with finish Zenith, it costs 26,115 with five doors and manual transmission, to which the packages can be added Safety Y Black for 1,000 and 1,800 euros, respectively.

The 116 horsepower Mazda3 Diesel, only available with manual transmission, starts from 25,415 euros with the Origin finish, and goes up to 26,315 in Evolution, while the brand has not yet announced the price range for the mechanics Skyactiv-X. For all of them, Mazda offers a launch promotion of 2,700 euros, which also includes the first five maintenance services. Additionally, it is possible to access a series of discounts for financing and maintenance plans, in addition to the new pay-as-you-go system Rent & Drive.

MAZDA3 2019: CONCLUSION

Thus, the new Mazda3 is a striking looking car with a high quality interior and very well equipped. Its dynamic behavior is very satisfactory, although the brand has focused its efforts even more on comfort and efficiency. Its Diesel mechanics produce very reasonable consumption and, thanks to microhybridization, gasoline enjoys the advantages of the DGT’s distinctive Eco. With all this, by qualities it is located just one step away from the premium compacts of the German brands -Audi A3, BMW 1 Series and Mercedes A-Class-, and one of its biggest rivals in sales may be the new Toyota Corolla Hybrid.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/08/2020 Winner of the 2020 World car Design of the Year award. 01/24/2020 Mazda announces the arrival of a new 150 horsepower gasoline engine. 07/29/2019 We tested the 2019 Mazda3.

