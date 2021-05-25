Mazda takes out the scissors and eliminates the 6 and CX-3 from the US range

The crisis situation that the automotive sector is going through it seems to have no end. If in 2008 the economy of half the world almost collapsed, now it has been the Coronavirus the one that almost finished it off. In addition, there are markets that respond in a different way depending on the ranges that manufacturers sell. The US is one of the most complex, although basically its operation is simpler than “the mechanism of a sucker.”

Yes because the only thing their clients demand are SUV’s and pick up’s. The rest of the segments that make up the market live in its shadow, although the medium saloons they also have a respectable sales mix. However, the firms that comprise it are adjusting their ranges to be profitable and grow. One of the last to announce changes has been the Japanese Mazda. Yes, because he took out the scissors and eliminated, at a stroke, two of his models.

For now, Mazda has not announced its possible relays for the US.

The victims have been the veteran saloon 6 and the all way CX-3. According to the press release that Mazda has published …

«As the consumer interests continue to evolve, Mazda will discontinue the CX-3 and Mazda6 for model year 2022. While these two vehicles will be leaving our lineup, we are proud of the performance, design, quality and safety they have contributed to our brand. “

And you will wonder Why did Mazda choose both? Very easy. The Mazda 6 was presented for the first time at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show and its sales began in January 2013. Since then it has been updated twice: 2017 and 2018. However, during that year only sold about 31 thousand units, a figure well below his best years. Therefore, while waiting for his relief, it is better that he leave with dignity.

According to rumors the new Mazda 6 will be the “coconut” of the Bavarian premium

For its part, the commercial career of the Mazda cx-3 it has been shorter. It arrived in the US as a 2016 model year and in 2018 and 2020 underwent restylings. In addition, as a novelty it premiered connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto protocols. However, this has not been enough because although it is an SUV, it is one of the smallest in its category. This causes customers to put their their brothers CX-30 or CX-5 and even some rivals.

With everything for the moment Mazda has limited itself to indicating that both models will not be in its range of 2022. Of his possible generational changes he has not said anything, although the saloon 6 should return sooner rather than later to the market. That is, if we heed the rumors that the next generation will be based on a new RWD base. We will have to wait a few months to find out what direction events are taking …

Source – Mazda