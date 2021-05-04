Mazda SUV range, discover in detail the CX-3, CX-30 and CX-5 (with video)

Mazda’s SUV range is represented by the CX-3, CX-30 and CX-5. Three models that have many common characteristics and notable differences that we review on video so that we can review so that you are clear which one best suits you.

Mazda CX-3, CX-30 and CX-5 analyzed on video

When the CX-30 hit the market to fill the gap between the CX-3 and the CX-5, the nomenclature caused some confusion regarding the positioning and approach of the Japanese models so let’s get to know the bottom line. SUV range from Mazda. These three models that have several Common things despite belonging to different segments but which also have significant differences, the most obvious at first glance being the size.

The Mazda cx-3 It is the most urban model, it belongs to the B-SUV segment and has very contained dimensions with 4.27 m length. It is the model of access to the range of SUVs of the brand and has much in common with the youngest Mazda2.

Mazda proposes an SUV offer with three formats

Next in the scale it would seem logical to find a model called CX-4, but no, the Japanese manufacturer has baptized it as Mazda cx-30. The reason for looking for this name is to avoid confusion since before the debut of this crossover there was already a Mazda CX-4, a different model destined exclusively for the Chinese market.

The CX-30 is an SUV with a youthful cut and a versatile proposal that militates in the C-SUV segment, that is, that of compact SUVs. Its body length reaches 4.39 cm, although curiously there is not much difference in terms of width and height with respect to the CX-3.

The largest SUV of the Japanese brand in Europe is the Mazda cx-5. It is the one that proposes a more familiar facet, belongs to the D-SUV segment and is clearly wider, taller and longer than its brothers. In this case, the 4.55 m long, with the advantages that this entails in habitability and load capacity.

The unmistakable Kodo design language marks the features of the three models

Despite the differences in size, the style between all of them is clearly common. Dress up the appeal Kodo design language of Mazda that is characterized by being full of sinuous and dynamic lines. A design philosophy that has received numerous prestigious awards and that make these cars distill a lot of personality.

Regarding exterior equipment, it stands out that Adaptive Full Led headlights are available in all three models. This feature is especially notable on the CX-3 as it is rarely offered in the urban crossover segment. In addition, both the CX-3 and the CX-30 can mount wheels up to 18 inches and in the case of the CX-5 up to 19 inches.

Dimensions CX-3CX-30CX-5 Length4,275 mm4,395 mm4,550 mm Width 1,765 mm 1,795 mm 1,840 mm Height 1,535 mm 1,540 mm 1,675 mm Trunk350 liters430 liters506 liters

We have already known what these models are like on the outside but what are they like on the inside? If the exterior design is similar, the same happens in the interior where a minimalist and elegant look is observed. In recent years Mazda has made a leap in quality with the aim of rivaling the premium brands and this is evident in the quality of production, fantastic in all three cars, including the smallest.

It should be noted that the three SUV can wear the same safety equipment, even the CX-3 despite being the most accessible model, being able to enjoy a city emergency braking system with pedestrian recognition, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detector, alert for involuntary lane change or an alert for rear cross traffic.

Among the comfort elements there are also many common things that, depending on the model and version, are available as standard or as an option. This is the case of the electric parking brake, the keyless access system, the climate control (single-zone for the CX-3, two-zone for the CX-30 and CX-5), the push-button start or the 360 degree camera.

The CX-3 has a more traditional instrumentation with a sporty touch by displaying the rev counter in the center The CX-30 proposes a sophisticated and careful interior The front seats of the CX-5 are very wide and enjoy the multimedia system with the larger screen

Among the differences it is worth mentioning the partially digital instrumentation using a 7-inch screen in the case of the CX-30 and CX-5. A screen that is absent on the CX-3 that opts for a more traditional setup. What if all models can present is a head up display, something always useful.

These SUVs enjoy driver-focused ergonomics and, as you might expect, the CX-5 has the most space, especially in width. This model carries some exclusive features such as ventilated front seats and you can also boast of the multimedia system with the largest screen.

In all three models the infotainment system MZD Connect works very well is very complete, has navigation, digital radio and connectivity with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. In the case of the CX-3 the screen is 7 inches. The two largest SUVs have a more modern system, with an 8.8-inch screen on the CX-30 and up to 10.25-inches on the CX-5.

The CX-3 has a contained size to move freely in the city

After seeing the front squares it is time to sit in the back. In the rear seats of the CX-3 there is a rather fair space for two people since it is a model with a urban approach and very contained dimensions. It is a row designed mainly for occasional use. Among the comfort elements we find an armrest and a pocket behind the back of the front left seat.

The same elements are present in the CX-30, which adds a few specific air vents for this area increasing climatic comfort. The compact model takes a multi-role approach and offers more comfortable and comfortable rear seats than the CX-3.

2021 Mazda CX-3 PhotosView Gallery (53) 2020 Mazda CX-30 PhotosView Gallery (55) 2021 Mazda CX-5 PhotosView Gallery (63)

The CX-5 is Mazda’s most familiar SUV and it shows in the rear seats that offer plenty of space for occupants even taller than 1.90m. They have some features that the CX-30 and CX-3 cannot have, such as the outer seats can be heated, there are pockets on both backrests and also the doors open at an angle of almost 90 degrees for easy access.

Obviously the exterior size also determines the load capacity. In the case of the CX-3, a 350-liter boot and the base can be placed at two heights to better distribute the luggage. Despite being the smallest model, it is the one with the highest load threshold.

The CX-5 is the most comfortable and pleasant on long trips

Depending on the trim level, the CX-30 has a power-opening tailgate, a feature that the CX-3 cannot have. Cargo space 430 liters very usable although we must bear in mind that if we equip the Bose sound system, 8 liters are lost due to the presence of the subwoofer.

The CX-5 is much more traveling and therefore adds some handles to fold down the backs of the rear seats and gain additional volume in a simple way. Dedicate a 506 liter loading volume for gasoline versions. Units with a diesel engine have a slightly less capacity, 494 liters, due to the presence of the AdBlue tank.

350-liter trunk for the CX-3 with a floor that can be placed at two heights The CX-30 charging base is foldable and divided into several sections The trunk of the CX-5 adds handles on the sides to fold down the backs of the rear seats

Now is the time to get behind the wheel and talk about engines and dynamic behavior. In the CX-3 Mazda makes it easy for us to choose mechanics because there is only one engine available. Its about 122 hp Skyactiv-G, a four-cylinder naturally aspirated gasoline engine. It has more than enough power so that the CX-3 is not limited only to the city but can move on the road with good performance. Despite the SUV body, it is only available with front-wheel drive, although you can choose between a manual or six-speed automatic transmission in both cases.

The CX-30 is very smooth and quiet, a exquisite ride comfort transmitted by the interesting Mazda3 from which it derives. The compact SUV can also have a manual or automatic transmission and can even have all-wheel drive versions. Absolute versatility that is also appreciated by expanding the possibilities of choice to suit the needs of the user.

The same engine as the CX-3 is available with the addition of the M Hybrid system, a 116 hp Skyactiv-D diesel engine and the advanced gasoline engine. e-Skyactiv-X of 186 hp which has been recently renovated. The latter is Mazda’s flagship engine, one of the most innovative to be launched in recent times thanks to its spark-controlled compression ignition system.

In the CX-30, the e-Skyactiv X engine stands out

For its part, the CX-5 has a completely different engine range to that of the CX-3 and CX-30. In gasoline, the Skyactiv-G of 165 and 194 CV are proposed and among the diesel the Skyactiv-D of 150 and 184 CV. Once again you can choose between versions with front or all-wheel drive and with manual or automatic transmission.

The CX-5 is very smooth and quiet as with the CX-3 and CX-30 but it also shows the good agility of his little brothers despite his size. This dynamism is possible thanks to among other things the G-Vectoring Control, a system that comes standard on all three models and that manages the delivery of torque to the wheels to provide more stability, better guidance and, ultimately, a great driving experience.

At this point you may have realized that there is one more SUV in the Mazda range, the Mazda MX-30. We have set it aside because it is a 100% electric model so it is intended for a very different customer but in the Mazda MX-30 test video you can see our detailed analysis to discover its characteristics. Now that you know the CX-3, CX-30 and CX-5 in depth, you have all the keys to choosing the Mazda SUV that best suits your needs and tastes. Which one fits best in your life?