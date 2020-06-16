The third generation of the Mazda BT-50 is coming, and prior to its presentation, Mazda shares an image of the silhouette of its expected pick-up.

There has been much speculation about what the new design of the Mazda BT-50 in its third generation, and that is Mazda It had not revealed absolutely any detail of the body of this vehicle, however, a couple of days after its official presentation, the Japanese brand has revealed a preview.

Remember that the Mazda BT-50 It has been marketed since 2006 in some markets such as Asia and Africa, and according to the Motorpasión portal, the update of this pick-up It will present a completely renovated vehicle because it will take a new platform.

Something huge is coming. Tune in on June 17, 11am AEST for the global launch of a once in a generation Mazda. Set your reminder now. pic.twitter.com/uVrJh23ZLX – Mazda Australia (@MazdaAus) June 10, 2020

Although the image shared on social networks by Mazda does not reveal much about the design of the BT-50, it is possible to observe a silhouette that at first glance has nothing to do with the current model, which suggests that the new proposal adapted the new platform from the already known style KODO with the rest of the Mazda range.

It was to be expected that by making this important change in structure, the brand would also take advantage to make some interesting improvements to the model, which is almost a fact that Mexico will not arrive.

The Mazda BT-50 It could also have a 3.0-liter turbo diesel engine with 184 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Although it is still unknown exactly where this pickup will be produced, it is possible that like the Isuzu D-Max, model with which it will share the platform from now on, is produced in South Africa.

All the details of the arrival of the new Mazda BT-50 They will be announced on June 17, the date on which the renewed pick-up will make its appearance in the world.

