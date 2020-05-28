The Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept is a virtual sports car created and developed by the Japanese brand for the Gran Turismo video game. Presented as a sketch in November 2019, it reaches consoles in May 2020. It delivers 570 horsepower from a Skyactiv-R rotary engine.

The RX-Vision GT3 Concept is a statement of intent, a strategy to appeal to a young audience. It is based on the Mazda RX-Vision Concept, presented at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show. Its Vision Gran Turismo status places it on a par with cars such as the Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo, the McLaren Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo or the Jaguar Vision GT Coupé, among others.

Players who drive it with more skill will be able to participate in the Gran Turismo Championship, which is licensed by the FIA.

MAZDA RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT: OUTDOOR

The Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept has an aesthetic clearly inspired by the RX-Vision that the brand unveiled in 2015, with the addition of a prominent rear spoiler and more streamlined aerodynamic work on the front axle to improve grip in curve.

The RX-Vision GT3 Concept measures 4,590 meters long, 2,075 millimeters wide and 1,120 millimeters high, with a minimum weight of 1,250 kilos.

The most characteristic feature of the vehicle is the length of its hood, which gives it an easily recognizable appearance. In accordance with GT3 regulations, Mazda has enlarged the front and rear track width, and has adopted wider wheel arches. A wide hood air vent improves both aerodynamics and cooling, and features generous front and rear deflectors, plus a rear diffuser to increase downforce. The ground clearance has also been lowered.

MAZDA RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT: INTERIOR

The Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept has an austere cabin, typical of a competition vehicle. The instrument panel is digital and displays compartmentalized information about everything that happens on the circuit. The center console is dominated by a digital screen facing the driver that shows an image of what is happening behind the vehicle.

MAZDA RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT: MECHANICAL

The Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept is equipped with a Skyactiv-R rotary engine that delivers 570 horsepower with a torque of 540 Newton Metro. Its top speed ranges between 265 and 290 kilometers / hour.

The propeller is mid-mounted and allows a 48:52 weight distribution between the front and rear axles.

MAZDA RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT: PRICES

The Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept is a virtual car designed for Gran Turismo, so its eventual commercialization is not planned.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/21/2020 Introduction to Gran Turismo. 11/25/2019 Confirmation of the prototype, first image.

