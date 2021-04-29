Mazda restored the 1981 mx-81 concept designed by bertone

Four decades ago born in Mazda a very special acronym: MX. With this acronym, the Japanese brand began to identify its more special projects and unique and the first of them was presented in the prototype phase and was christened MX-81 for the year it was revealed.

Mazda MX-81 Aria prototype images

The Mazda MX-81 debuted in the 1981 Tokyo Motor Show and it was born as a collaboration between the Japanese brand and the design house Italian Bertone which was the one that configured the most special details of this prototype. Also for that Italian style of design the car received the surname Aria.

This collaboration of Mazda with the Bertone house started in 1963 and to 1980 he was again asked to work on a prototype based on the famous and successful Mazda 323 to promote the Japanese brand internationally.

Thus, the design was carried out by the French Marc Deschamps, also ‘stylist’ of the famous Renault 5 turbo. Deschamps gave the Mazda MX-81 a wedge profile and he divided it into two sections, a lower one made of metal and the upper one with a large transparent vault.

This treatment left it as one of the vehicles with the lowest drag coefficient in history, a Cx of 0.25 and also as one of the most striking in the industry for its moment.

But if its exterior impacted, the interior was literally otherworldly. First there was his square steering wheel that worked thanks to a tape mechanism, similar to that of an escalator. Also, I had a screen in the middle that replaced the dashboard, and with integrated controls at the helm. Revolutionary ideas for that time.

In addition, the particular upholstery of the prototype attracted attention to show that the front seats they rotated 90 degrees to facilitate entry to the rear positions. Finally, a subtle touch with its headlights that are stored between the hood.

In the mechanical part, it was used for the Mazda MX-81 Aria an engine of 1.5 liters supported by a turbocharger that gave him 130 horsepower.

With all these arguments, this prototype was presented, which became the first of three other concepts and the father and grandfather of some vehicles that Mazda configured under the acronym MX and that include the MX-5, the Miata, and the company’s first electric pickup, MX-30.

Italian restoration

The prototype Mazda MX-81 Aria by Bertone was kept in a warehouse at Nobuhiro Yamamoto, a former program director of the MX-5 and developer of rotary motor, who was the one who requested that the brand restore it.

The prototype was then sent to the division of Mazda in Italy and this commissioned it to the restorers of SuperStile on Turin.

