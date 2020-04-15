Mazda is working on the launch of its first electric car, but at the same time preparing the invention that could revolutionize everything, an algae fuel

Electric mobility is undoubtedly one of the trends that are growing and gaining more and more strength in the automotive industry, therefore, Mazda he is refining details to launch his model MX-30, the first electric car of the Japanese firm.

Nevertheless, Mazda It is not just limited to creating electric cars, because in the search for new mobility systems, the company has decided to get down to work and work on a new fuel.

Despite various brands working to research and implement other means of propulsion, such as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) or even hydrogen fuel cells, Mazda has focused on the development of a liquid biofuel from microalgae.

The development of this project is the responsibility of Mazda in collaboration with the University of Hiroshima and the Tokyo Institute of Technology. The objective is to reduce emissions by 50% in 2030 and 90% by 2050, compared to the 2010 emissions averages. According to the El Desmarque portal, the first models should be ready in 2040.

The process of this biofuel consists of genetically modifying the microalgae so that they acquire a high flash point and in this they only emit carbon dioxide. However, the project is still in a premature phase.

Although Mazda is not yet ready for production, the Japanese automaker is already working on its first objective: to reduce the cost of processing and transformation.

In addition to this first step, Mazda It will have to carry out the pertinent studies to know if it will be necessary to create a new generation of propellants or if a modification of the Skyactiv would be enough to adapt them to this new and innovative fuel.

