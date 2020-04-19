Mazda Offers Free Oil Change and Car Cleaning to Healthcare Workers in the United States and Mexico to Support the Coronavirus Pandemic

The pandemic of COVID-19 it does not stop, and it increasingly leaves behind the population, not only because of the number of infections, but also because of the number of lives it is taking and the economic crisis it is causing. The United States is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus, however, car brands have demonstrated their support to combat this stage and Mazda Get back to work.

The automaker announced that offers free oil changes and car cleaning to healthcare workers they fight and fight to mitigate the virus. Mazda pointed out that this applies even to most brands and models of cars from other manufacturers in both the United States and Mexico.

According to the official site of Mazda North American Operations, the aid for the technical and health bodies in the US territory began to be applied since last Thursday.

“Support for the communities where we live and work is deeply rooted in Mazda’s history. We have the honor of giving back to those who are dedicated to saving lives during this pandemic, “said the president of MNAO, Jeff Guyton.

Mazda Mexico had already joined these initiatives and in recent days confirmed that throughout the month of April it will provide clean maintenance services of 10 thousand or more kilometers at no cost to its clients’ vehicles, through the establishments of the firm or from your dealer network.

It should be noted that free services are available to all brand customers regardless of whether or not they have a guarantee.

