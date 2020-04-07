In the framework of Mazda’s 100 years, the firm offers free maintenance service in Mexico in addition to a warranty extension for new cars

Once again the world is in solidarity, and the brands of cars face the pandemic that crosses the world by the outbreak of coronavirus. Some have decided to launch campaigns to raise awareness among clients to stay home, others have offered disinfection services or even lent their cars to medical personnel working in hospitals.

Today was the turn of Mazda, who, without hesitation, announced the free maintenance for the signature cars, this as a measure of supporting the economy of your clients during these difficult times for everyone.

From the April 1 and until the end of the month, the Japanese firm offers clean maintenance services of 10,000 or more kilometers at no cost. As if this were not enough, the brand offers its customers the option of calling the dealer to request that their vehicle be picked up at home, at no additional cost and under the required sanitary measures, always adhering to the health recommendations issued.

It is recommended to schedule the appointment in advance by phone with the distributor that will perform the service.

Mazda It also offers an extra benefit for those who decide to purchase a brand vehicle during this month of April, granting the warranty extension at 6 years or 125 kilometers – whichever comes first – in all new cars that are sold in this period.

Mazda It shows that it is not indifferent to the events that occur in the world, and although this 2020 will undoubtedly be a difficult year for the automotive industry, Mazda always has in mind that the most important thing is the satisfaction of its customers.

**********

It may interest you.

.