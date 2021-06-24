A week ago Mazda made an advance on its plans to electrify its portfolio of vehicles and the most recent and undoubtedly most striking news is that the MX-5 will not escape to some form of electrification for its next generation, marking what would be one of its biggest changes in its history.

During the press conference in Japan where the brand made the announcement that by 2030 25% of its portfolio would be made up of electric vehicles and 75% of hybrid vehicles, one of the journalists asked what that would mean for the Mazda MX-5. One of the directors replied that of course the sports car would be part of those plans.

Mazda MX-5 RF

Seeking to expand more on this, the Motor1 portal again extended the question to the brand and the answer was that “Mazda is looking to electrify the MX-5 Miata as part of the effort that all our models have some form of electrification by 2030. We will work hard to make it a lightweight and affordable two-seater convertible sports car to meet the needs of our customers.

The question then remains as to whether the next generation Mazda MX-5 will be hybrid or electric (or perhaps a light hybrid?) And we would not be surprised if the brand itself has not yet been able to solve it. As we well know, all the washers of an electric motor add weight (either by themselves and even more so if they are additional to a combustion engine) and weight is the biggest enemy of a small sports car like the MX-5.

The only certain thing is that already it is inevitable that the next generation of the Mazda MX-5 will have a motorization with some level of electrification. Its arrival, in addition, although it does not have an estimated date, it should be by late 2030.

Mazda MX-5 Eunos Edition