The firm studies introducing a support engine to extend its autonomy

He already did it in 2013 on the basis of an electric Mazda2: he doubled his range

Mazda contemplates the possibility of introducing a small gasoline engine into the MX-30 electric in order to increase its autonomy, which currently stands at 200 kilometers between charges. The Japanese have hinted at it, although they have not said when it might be available.

The strategy would follow the example of an experimental electric Mazda2 that the brand created in 2013. In that case, based on a 100-horsepower electric motor, it added a 38-horsepower gasoline rotary. Together they achieved a range of 380 kilometers, double that without the thermal part. Today they would serve to increase the competitiveness of the new model.

The MX-30 was introduced in October 2019, and the autonomous range it offers is enough for urban use but more limited to tackle long-distance travel. Now that situation could change quickly, because the company has suggested that it already has the solution.

In the context of the brand’s centenary, a moment that the company has taken advantage of to reaffirm its commitment to innovation, Mazda has openly suggested that it considers the possibility of equipping the MX-30 with a powertrain similar to that of that Mazda2.

“The spirit of the RX-7 lives on,” said the firm, referring to its rotary engine. “It has served to lay the foundation for many engineering innovations. Among them, the Mazda RX-8 Hydrogen RE and the Mazda Premacy Hydrogen RE Hybrid hydrogen. ”

“Then the brand developed an experimental electric Mazda2 that had a rotary engine to extend its range. A similar system could come to the Mazda MX-30, a new electric car that will hit dealerships this year.”

There is still no data on the power of the Mazda MX-30, but it is known that it has a 35.5 kilowatt hour battery. A very reduced capacity that limits its autonomy to 200 kilometers, although that figure could increase exponentially if the adoption of a gasoline engine is confirmed. Since it was promoted with the first configuration, it would not be far-fetched that when the time comes Mazda simultaneously markets the two configurations and that the large autonomy serves as the top of the range.

