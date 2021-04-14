Mazda MX-30 electric will land on the American continent

What Mazda had announced it, the MX-30 which is the electrical variant of your CX-30 pickup, it was not only for the Japanese and European markets, but now its debut in USA this same year.

By the end of 2021, Mazda will present the MX-30 EV in California in what will be the arrival of the first electric vehicle of the brand to our continent.

Along with this announcement, the firm assured that it will later launch a version plug-in hybrid with a rotary engine that will act as a generator.

Also the drop of the roof, very inclined towards the hatchback, and the protruding stops give a very sporty view to this electric SUV.

Thus, the first electric car that Mazda brings to our continent is powered by an electric motor that delivers 144 HP and 270 Nm of torque and that connects to the front wheels.

Arrives unmodified to your lithium-ion battery pack from 35.5 kWh that give it a low range of autonomy compared to similar models and that it is in 200 kilometers per charge.

But the most striking thing about this view is the suicidal opening of its doors and the shape of them.

However, you will have the advantage that Mazda states that it only takes 36 minutes to be charged to 80 percent of its capacity in a fast charging system.

The debut of the MX-30 electric pickup will mark the beginning of the introduction of other eco-friendly vehicles from Mazda, starting with a new hybrid variant of this truck that will come later and that will have as great technical novelty the return of the rotary engine to give you greater driving range and better performance.

And finally, its design. The truck has a front that breaks with its current design language, with a very thin grill, almost unnecessary in the case of an electric car, lagging behind the hood and the bumper.

FACT

For now, the prices and variants that the electric truck will have are unknown Mazda MX-30 EV 2022.