Mazda received an award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety that makes it the most recognized brand in safety issues

One of the characteristics that define Mazda is their commitment to customers and the quality of their cars, which has paid off pleasantly, since recently the Japanese brand has earned a title that fills all collaborators with pride.

Mazda Motor Corporation shared the news that six cars of the brand with United States specifications were awarded the Top Safety Pick + of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). This is certainly a cause for celebration, as it makes Mazda in the car manufacturer with the highest number of awards granted by this body.

According to the La Jornada portal, the IIHS Evaluates crash resistance tests taking into account the following classifications: small frontal impacts on the driver and passenger side, moderate frontal contacts, side impact, roof resistance test, headrest resistance, and seat test that simulates a rear impact. .

In addition, the IIHS assesses the functionality of headlamps and the prevention of frontal collisions through automatic braking and frontal collision warning systems.

The cars evaluated were the Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback, Mazda6, Mazda CX-9, Mazda CX-5 and Mazda CX-3, all in 2020 and currently for sale in the USA. In the US, these vehicles received the highest rating from the IIHS.

The technologies and functionalities of Mazda cars have the objective of mitigating damage or preventing collisions, a fact that made them worthy of such an important recognition, especially knowing that Mazda’s general safety philosophy, Mazda Proactive SafetyIt is based on understanding, respecting, and believing in human abilities, allowing the driver to correctly recognize hazards, make judgments, and operate the vehicle safely.

The IIHS pointed out that the cars of Mazda They share user-friendly features such as a natural driving position that makes driving less stressful, forward visibility that makes it easier to detect hazards, and responsive and predictable handling in any driving situation.

For his part, Mazda He shared that he will continue to research and develop safety technologies where the priority is people, and therefore ensure that customers can enjoy the pleasure of driving with greater peace of mind.

**********

It may interest you.

.