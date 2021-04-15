Mazda e-Skyactiv X 186 CV engine test. What news does it bring?

It was 2018 when Mazda showed us in a static presentation all the secrets of its revolutionary engine, the 2.0 Skyactiv-X 180. Just a year later we were able to drive it, first in a pre-series unit, and a few months later as a final production version in a Mazda3.

But although it was only a short time since this special mechanic was launched on the market, it already receives an update. The main objective, according to the Hiroshima brand, has been to continue reducing polluting emissions and consumption. Although by the way the performance has been improved and its operation has been refined. The new e-Skyactiv X gives 186 hp and we have already been able to test it with a Mazda3 Sedan!

We put ourselves in a situation

Before starting to describe the new features incorporated into this motorization, it is convenient that we do a very quick review of the features of this mechanic. Yes, it is a gasoline engine.

This mechanic is characterized by rowing against the current. Why? Well, because it is not low displacement, it does not have turbocharging, it has a very high compression ratio for a gasoline engine and the flame front is caused by compression in most situations and not by the jump of the spark created by the spark plug.

Mazda calls this operation SPCCI. It consists of creating a very poor mix on the intake stroke, while when the piston reaches TDC on the compression stroke, fuel is injected next to the spark plug. In this last area we have an enriched mix which burns very quickly, while in the farthest parts we have a very lean mixture.

The brand seeks that its engine works for as long as possible with a lean mixture. To achieve this, they create a very high compression ratio and high fuel injection pressure, which has to be carefully controlled. Thus, good engine performance is obtained with low fuel consumption. In fact, it almost always works in SPCCI mode, as can be seen on the car screen.

Compared to a traditional mechanic, this Skyactiv-X, now known as e-Skyactiv X, has a pressure sensor on each cylinder, a volumetric compressor to further fill the cylinders with air, an EGR exhaust gas recirculation system, three-way catalyst and FAP filter. In addition, it is also 24 volt microhybrid, equipping an alternator that acts as an electrical support and as a starter motor in certain situations.

Therefore, as it is a mild hybrid system, it carries the Eco label from the DGT.

Main novelties

The first thing we must mention is that it changes its commercial name. While it was previously known as Skyactiv-X, now it is called e-Skyactiv X. In this way, putting that “e” in front increases that perception of eco, efficient and electrified mechanics. Marketing stuff of no importance.

But focusing on the really important changes, it should be noted that there are mechanical modifications. For example, the Compression Ratio decreases, going from 16.3: 1 to 15: 1 due to the new shape of the piston head. The shape of the camshaft intake, in addition to the valves. All this, of course, accompanied by a new electronic management.

The Japanese firm says that with these changes a greater control during power-up SPCCI, achieving greater efficiency and better stability during ignition. In addition, they minimize the risks of self-ignition, which were already low in the previous version of this mechanic.

What results do we get with the updated 2.0 e-Skyactiv X engine?

But focusing on what is truly important to customers and drivers, the new version of this Skyactiv X mechanic achieves improve engine torque, power and fuel consumption.

The gain is 16 Nm of maximum torque and 6 CV. Its maximum torque now stands at 240 Nm at 4,000 rpm, while the maximum power amounts to 186 hp at 6,000 laps. The best of all is that, although the range of revolutions at which this maximum torque is available is higher, the line is also improved compared to the predecessor, as can be seen in the following image. In terms of fuel economy, it is 0.5 liters per 100 kilometers comparing with the previous one.

Torque delivery has improved in virtually all engine rev ranges. With the engine at full load and above 2,000 rpm, it revs more flexibly and offers improved acceleration behavior.

At the wheel of the new 2.0 e-Skyactiv X engine

Mazda prepared us a route of 150 kilometers to test this updated engine. At the moment, this mechanic reaches the Mazda3 and CX-30 of the Japanese firm. In our case, we opted to test it in a Mazda3 Sedan 2.0 e-Skyactiv X, which in theory is the model with which the best efficiency is obtained.

It has been a long time since I got on a model of the brand with this engine for the last time, but the sensations have been very similar the ones I remembered from the previous version. During this contact we have circulated on bypasses such as Madrid’s M-40 and other roads limited to 100 km / h, as well as more twisty sections and secondary roads through small towns.

Beyond the car itself, which is a product to be taken into account by all those who are looking for a quality compact, this engine stands out for its pleasant smoothness of operation. Not the slightest noise appears whatever the situation, the range of revolutions or the load we do on the accelerator pedal.

True, at typical operating ranges, under 4,000 laps, it can feel like it is pushing less than expected when the accelerator is pressed hard for a car of such horsepower. But it is what non-turbo engines have, which have their peculiarities. Everything has its good side and its bad side, but be careful, for most everyday situations we do not have to adapt our driving.

If we want it to push forcefully, we have to resort to change, which by the way has a touch that is difficult to improve, and raise it above 4,000 laps. Especially it will be necessary to do it when joining expressways, on very steep slopes or when overtaking. It is from that strip and up to 6,500 rpm that the cut comes when it shows that we are facing a car with displacement and power. In addition, the sound of the mechanics accompanies, maintaining a good smoothness even if we are abrupt with the accelerator.

All this results in a good operation, but especially a very low consumption

Regarding the 24 volt micro-hybrid system support, the driver does not perceive anything remarkable, and from my point of view that is a plus. We have better torque delivery than any other model of similar weight and power without turbo, but we did not perceive external or strange operation. In addition, and unlike other cars with mild hybridization, the retention is stable and not too great.

And first of all the previously described it is necessary to highlight the fuel consumption. It is hard to believe that a compact with 186 hp of gasoline spends so little. It is true, we have hardly traveled on fast roads, but it is also true that in many sections we have sought to extract the maximum performance by taking the engine in the highest area and driving aggressive.

As you can see in the picture, after 150 kilometers of route the consumption of this Mazda3 Sedan 2.0 e-Skyactiv X has remained in only 5.3 l / 100 km. Sounds really good data to me. In addition, I remember that the engine receives the Eco label from the DGT, with the benefits that this entails.

Prices of the 2.0 e-Skyactiv X engine in the Mazda range

Mazda CX-30 and Mazda3 prices without discounts or promotions are as follows:

Engine Model Change Traction Finish Price Model Engine Change Traction Finish Price CX-30 2.0 e-Skyactiv X 186 CV Manual 6v Front Evolution 32,075 € CX-30 2.0 e-Skyactiv X 186 CV Manual 6v Front Zenith 33,725 € CX-30 2.0 e- Skyactiv X 186 CV Manual 6v Front 100th anniversary 38,225 CX-30 2.0 e-Skyactiv X 186 CV Automatic 6v Front Evolution 34,875 € CX-30 2.0 e-Skyactiv X 186 CV Automatic 6v Front Zenith 36,525 € CX-30 2.0 e-Skyactiv X 186 CV Manual 6v Integral Zenith 36,525 € CX-30 2.0 e-Skyactiv X 186 CV Automatic 6v Integral Zenith 39,325 € Mazda3 5 doors 2.0 e-Skyactiv X 186 CV Manual 6v Front Origin 27,645 € Mazda3 5 doors 2.0 e-Skyactiv X 186 CV Manual 6v Front Evolution 29,045 € Mazda3 5-door 2.0 e-Skyactiv X 186 CV Manual 6v Front Zenith 30,345 € Mazda3 5-door 2.0 e-Skyactiv X 186 CV Automatic 6v Front Evolution 31,345 € Mazda3 5-door 2.0 e-Skyactiv X 186 CV Automatic 6v Front Zenith € 32,645 Mazda3 5 doors 2.0 e-Sky activ X 186 CV Manual 6v Integral Zenith 34,345 € Mazda3 Sedan 2.0 e-Skyactiv X 186 CV Manual 6v Front Origin 28,145 € Mazda3 Sedan 2.0 e-Skyactiv X 186 CV Manual 6v Front Evolution 29,545 € Mazda3 Sedan 2.0 e-Skyactiv X 186 CV Manual 6v Front Zenith 30,845 € Mazda3 Sedan 2.0 e-Skyactiv X 186 CV Automatic 6v Front Evolution 31,845 € Mazda3 Sedan 2.0 e-Skyactiv X 186 CV Automatic 6v Front Zenith 33,145 €