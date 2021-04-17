Mazda e-Skyactiv: more power, more efficiency

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

Concern for the environment has become an essential element in Europe’s political agendas. The climatic urgency cannot wait and mobility is a notable challenge in reducing emissions, something for which manufacturers around the world must ally. However, the latest regulations have meant a loss of the essence of the engine, one that brings together thousands of fans for its sound and sensations at the wheel. For this reason, news such as the development of the new blocks Mazda e-Skyactiv X they are a breath of fresh air.

The Japanese firm, known for its brand philosophy that prioritizes the connection with the car, continues to search for a block capable of exciting and efficient at the same time. The launch of the Skyactiv-X generation was a revolution for the sector, as the first production rotary, which was also a Mazda thing. That first attempt did not quite catch on in the sector, either because of its high consumption and because of its mistrust in terms of reliability. Anyway, we talk about the present: we talk about the new e-Skyactiv X.

This block is available on the recently refurbished 2021 Mazda3 and CX-30 models. As it is an optimization of the Skyactiv X, we can compare it in terms of performance and efficiency. In that case the new generation develops 6 more HP of power and 16 Nm of torque, improving in almost all the lap regimen. In summary, we are talking about a gasoline block, which ignites like a diesel (by compression), 186 hp and 240 Nm over 4,000 revolutions per minute, with consumption up to 0.5 l / 100 km lower. We will find it combined with the six-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission or the Skyactiv-MT manual, also with 6 gears. In the case of the 5-door versions of the Mazda3 and the CX-30, we can opt for the i-Activ all-wheel drive in the upper ranges. In addition, they are associated with Mazda’s new M Hybrid system, which integrates a small generator and a 24-hour lithium-ion battery.