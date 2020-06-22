The second generation of the Mazda CX-5 hit the market in 2017

It presents four mechanical options, two Diesel and two gasoline

The Mazda CX-5 2020 is the new update of the second generation of the Japanese SUV. It includes some aesthetic improvements, a new, larger multimedia screen inside and a mechanical range that debuts cylinder deactivation technology in the case of the lightest gasoline.

He Mazda CX-5 It is the best-selling model of the brand in Europe. Since its arrival in 2021, 2.87 million units have been sold in 130 different countries. It debuted in 2021 and was the first Mazda to include the Kodo design language, in addition to Skyactiv technology. The second generation was released in 2017, updated in 2019 and now in 2020.

Among the main rivals that the Mazda CX-5 2020 models such as Ford Kuga, Renault Kadjar or Volkswagen Tiguan are on the market.

MAZDA CX-5 2020: OUTDOOR

He Mazda CX-5 2020 maintains the dimensions that the model had announced so far. That means that it has a length of 4.55 meters, a width of 1.84 meters, a height of 1.68 meters and a battle of 2.70 meters.

Regarding design, Mazda has not made any major changes to the CX-5 2020. Its body can show up to ten different colors, among which is a novelty, the Polymetal Gray Metallic.

MAZDA CX-5 2020: INTERIOR

As in the latest releases of the brand, Mazda has conceived the interior of the CX-5 2020 with the aim that the driver can access all the controls and information of interest without effort, in addition to enhancing the comfort of all occupants.

The screen of the multimedia system that equips the Mazda CX-5 2020 It grows to 8 inches – it was seven before. In it, in addition, the 360-degree camera vision is arranged in a clearer and more precise way.

A new function is included in Mazda Connect that allows to display information about the efficiency of the engine and the cylinder disconnection system in the units that have this technology.

The ambient light receives new high-quality LEDs both in the center console and in the center of the roof, as well as in the cargo area.

New black seats with synthetic leather and fabric appear.

Mazda also announces a change in the design of the car key.

The boot capacity ranges from 506 to 1,620 liters depending on whether or not the rear row of seats is available.

MAZDA CX-5 2020: EQUIPMENT

He Mazda CX-5 has the set of driving aids named i-Activsense.

The system is updated Advanced Smart City Brake Support, an emergency braking that now allows pedestrians to be detected even at night. It is capable of avoiding collisions or mitigating their consequences. Detects vehicles from 4 to 80 kilometers / hour and pedestrians between 10 and 80 kilometers / hour.

Mazda also ensures that the auto lights come on earlier now, about 30 minutes before the sun goes down.

MAZDA CX-5 2020: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range of Mazda CX-5 2020 It is made up of two gasoline units and as many Diesel units.

Among gasoline engines the beginning is marked by a Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter which now has cylinder disconnection technology in the case of equipping manual transmission. It has 165 horses and allows you to choose manual or automatic transmission, both with six speeds. It is also the customer’s choice to opt for a front or all-wheel drive system.

Above is the Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine with 194 horsepower. In this case the change is always automatic, although it is allowed to choose between front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

The two engines Diesel they are actually two versions of it 2.2 Skyactiv-D. The first develops 150 horsepower and the second 184. Only the lightest can incorporate front or all-wheel drive, since the most capable is necessarily four-wheel drive. Both, yes, allow you to choose a manual or an automatic change, always with six gears.

The automatic versions now include some cams located behind the steering wheel that move in solidarity with it.

Gasoline models now have a dynamic damper in the steering that reduces vibrations.

All-wheel drive units feature an off-road traction assist system that is especially effective when driving on low-grip terrain. For this, it distributes the appropriate torque to the wheels that have the most grip and manages to maximize traction.

MAZDA CX-5 2020: PRICE

The price of Mazda CX-5 2020 unknown at the moment. It will not differ much from the model for sale today, which in Spain starts from 27,350 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/22/2020 Mazda presents the new CX-5 2020.

