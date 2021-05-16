Mazda CX-30 offer analysis May 2021

The latest generation of Mazda models stands out for its good work and quality leap that places them behind any premium brand, to which is added a pleasant driving experience. Among them, the Mazda CX-30 stands out, a C-segment crossover asphalt which is currently on sale for € 23,878, but is also offered for rent for € 300 / month. Which modality is more interesting? How is this SUV with premium aspirations?

The CX-30 is postulated as a “semi-premium” C-SUV alternative

By concept those of Hiroshima intend to place their CX-30 as an alternative to the Volvo XC40, the Volkswagen Tiguan or the Peugeot 3008, which means that we are talking about a compact crossover with a aspirational atmosphere that is torn between the premium and the generalist, in addition to having a simple and intuitive interior design, as well as a good driving feel.

In terms of size, it is positioned among the most compact options in the C segment with a length that comes to touch the 4.40 meters, 2,655 mm of wheelbase and only 430 liters of luggage compartment, although sufficient, since those figures are practically traced to those of the outgoing generation of the Nissan Qashqai, a true best seller.

Regarding the mechanical section, the current promotion is associated with the most basic propeller, a 2.0 SkyActiv-G naturally aspirated gasoline with 122 HP of power and 213 Nm, which in combination with a manual gearbox of six ratios signs a modest 10.6 seconds from 0 to 100 km / h and a consumption of 6.2 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle. Notably those values ​​improve by the minimum to those of a 129 hp XC40 T2, also counting the Japanese with DGT ECO label thanks to the use of 24 hp micro hybrid technology, consisting of a small 7 hp electric motor.

Regarding the equipment, the Origin entrance finish it has a simply correct envelope compared to its price, including elements such as 16 “wheels, an 8” multimedia system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, rear parking sensor and rain sensor and lights, among others.

Mazda offers the CX-30 under three different modes

However, the section that has the most crumb is its price, since Mazda offers different options to be able to get hold of it. Thus, the Mazda CX-30 SkyActive-G 2.0 Origin 122 CV costs € 23,878.19, a price that includes the first five maintenances and is conditional on a 60-month financing with a good APR of 7.44%, assuming an entry of € 6,814.48 and a monthly payment of € 329.

Likewise, it is possible to acquire it through a flexible three-year financing with a limit of 30,000 km, an entry of € 5,551.41 and a fee of € 159 / month, compared to the previous option, if you decide to keep the car, it allows you to save about € 500. Finally, there is also a renting of the CX-30 for € 300 / month for three years and 10,000 km / year, with everything included (maintenance, taxes, insurance … and € 5,500 down payment. Which modality is the most advantageous? If you are going to keep the car for a considerable time, the first one, on the contrary, the renting.

As the main alternative to the CX-30 we can name the Volvo XC40 Premium Edition for € 25,000, a premium C-SUV with all the laws, slightly more spacious, and very similar in performance and equipment. Other options are the Peugeot 3008 Active PureTech for € 28,700 and the Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI 130 Cv for € 29,285, both considerably more expensive.

