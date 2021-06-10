Mazda CX-30 M Hybrid: this is how its microhybridization works

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

Doñana National Park is one of the destinations that should never be missing from your list of to-do behind the wheel. His ecosystem hosts a unique biodiversity in the old continent, being the place chosen by many animals as a breeding and wintering area. Its structure, which is made up of beach, dune, preserves and marshes, is the subject of study and protection by supranational networks. The relevance of its flora and fauna is a World Heritage Site and a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, all the more reason to understand its importance and pay a visit. Of course, on board a sustainable vehicle like the Mazda CX-30 M Hybrid, which uses microhybridization technology to reduce its consumption.

The Japanese firm is characterized by its design philosophy, focused on connecting the car with the driver in an emotional way. Mazda’s story, just like that of his city Hiroshima, has been about overcoming adversity with a passionate spirit. Beauty is part of that essence and they have expressed it under the Kodo mantra: “soul in motion”. The objective is to transfer the energy of movement, present even in immobile objects, to give life, warmth and seduction to the cars that come off its production line. To achieve this they resort to classical techniques such as the use of clay, a work commissioned from Takumi experts, the title that is awarded to a craftsman of the highest level.

That connection with the car could not be just for the aesthetic aspect. At that point they related comfort, the sensations at the wheel and the experience with the Jinba Ittai, which we will talk about in this article. For all this they made use of the methodology called Kansei, which uses engineering research to influence the subjective feelings of people, in this case of the conductors. Not forgetting the challenge of the climate emergency on earth, a challenge for which they resort to light hybridization in models such as the CX-30. that we tried on our trip to Doñana. If you are thinking of getting an SUV from the firm, in this link you will find the one that best suits you.