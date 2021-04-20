Mazda cx-30 ev 2021 debuted in the largest electric car market

The first auto show of the year in Shanghai served for a massive presence of premieres of electric vehicles because China It is the country that consumes the most this type of car on the planet. And up there it led Mazda its first electric pickup that not only changes its name but also shows off some different aesthetic details, a new posture and even a different manufacturing than the one it will have in the rest of the world.

First, Mazda unveiled its first pickup at the Chinese show under a different name: CX-30 EV. This not only confirms its origin from the conventional truck but also unchecks it from the name it received in the rest of the world and that it is MX-30.

To this minor detail, but not for that banal, other both aesthetic and mechanical changes.

See what the Mazda MX-30 looks like, your first electric pickup

For example in esthetic the Chinese variant of the Mazda CX-30 EV received new lights and a new bomper, to which a lower ‘lip’ was adapted to give a more sporty look, The volume of the wheel arches was also increased to give it greater sturdiness to the truck, they adapted side stirrups and larger lower body guards and finally received roof bars thicker and more noticeable.

For now it is not known if it will have the same interior layout for his cabin but what is known is that he received a modification in its suspension, so now the truck has a higher posture by having greater height above the floor.

In mechanics, the Mazda CX-30 EV will maintain the same platform as the brand’s first electric pickup: e-Skyactiv. If confirmed, she would have the same ability as her ‘western twin sister’ with 141HP and 264 Nm of torque, as well as a range of slightly more than 200 kilometers per charge.

The last difference the Mazda CX-30 EV It will be that the Japanese brand will manufacture it in China and he will do it with the brand Changan Automobile.

Sales of the first electric pickup from Mazda, CX-30 EV, in China they will start in the third trimester of this year.

This is the Mazda MX-30. its structure remains similar to that of the CX-30 but its black lower frame is much thicker and makes it look more robust.

