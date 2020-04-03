Their models will adopt a common aesthetic in homage to the R360, the first Mazda

The campaign starts in Japan, but will also move to other markets

If you are a Mazda enthusiast, we have good news for you: the brand has confirmed that it will be releasing a special series of its cars to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary.

Reservations are already accepted in Japan, although the campaign will not end until March 31, 2021. It is currently exclusive to the Japanese country, although the intention is to move it to other markets over time. If they can’t wait, they can always figure out how to import a unit into Europe in a pandemic.

The models involved in the 100th Anniversary Special Edition will gradually begin marketing. In June they will be the Mazda2, Mazda3 and CX-3. In July, the MX-5, MX-5 RF, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-8. In September, the Mazda6. They are applicable references to Japan and are indicative, because the brand does not rule out delays if the situation requires it, while the industry is now living with the coronavirus.

All these cars will receive a series of finishes and ornaments to pay tribute to the pioneer Mazda R360, the first of the brand. The company as such was founded on January 30, 1920, although it started as a manufacturer of cork products before embracing motorization. The R360 was introduced in 1960 with 16 horsepower.

The special series will include a two-tone finish with a white exterior paint and a maroon interior to honor the little coupe. The floor mats and headrest will proudly display a centennial commemorative emblem. The new logo combines the usual Mazda image with that of Toyo Kogyo, the company’s original name. A clear nod to the hundred-year history of the firm.

There are no dates applicable to the European market yet, but you can take a stroll through the 100th Anniversary Special Edition website.

.