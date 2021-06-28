Mazda confirms next-gen MX-5 will be electrified

We have said it a thousand times, the electrification of the automotive sector it’s giving car manufacturers a lot of trouble. Not only because its implementation requires huge economic investments, but also this technology still needs to evolve a lot to be viable. Amen that, although we think so, it is not suitable to reach certain types of vehicles. Above all, to the sports that best driving dynamics offer.

And you will say: that is not so, well firms like Rimac or Lotus have created high-flying sports cars with high power and better performance. Yes, it is true, but we are talking about models with a very limited edition and an even higher price. There are cases like Mazda, with the mythical Miata or MX-5 that you must measure your steps very well so that you do not overdo it. However, it seems that for the next generation they would have already come up with a good solution.

The new generation of Mazda MX-5 will not be pure electric, but it will have some kind of hybridization …

If you do a bit of memory, a few days ago we told you the Mazda’s plans to electrify its model range. In the coming years, if all goes according to plan, five plug-in hybrids (PHEV) and three pure electric (BEV) should arrive. To them we must add another five hybrids equipped with the technology that we already know in Toyota models. Well, the next MX-5 looks like it will be one of those that would be on the list.

Yes, because although rumors already indicated that the new generation of Mazda MX-5 would have some kind of electrification, it wasn’t official yet. Until now, that the Hiroshima house has come to the public arena to announce that it will finally be like this. According to various sources, including the brand itself and Motor1 …

«Mazda is looking to electrify the MX-5 (Miata) in an effort to have all models have a form of electrification by 2030. We will work hard to make it an open, lightweight and affordable two-seater sports car to meet customer needs. “

And you will wonder What will be the technical solution that Mazda will use to electrify the MX-5? Well, for now it is not known, since the engineers have not said it. However, we rule out that they choose pure electrification, mainly because the weight of the batteries would destroy their purest essence: keep tare below the ton. Therefore, we must assume that under its hood it would have a mild hybrid or hybrid system.

We will have to wait for future news, because The Mazda MX-5 is one of the few two-seater sports cars left on the market. Also, the most purists will not gladly assume that he loses his dynamic ways. And you, would you forgive him for doing it …?

Source – Mazda – Motor1