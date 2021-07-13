Mazda confirms cx-5 six-cylinder rear drive

For almost a year there had been speculating on the future of the third generation Mazda CX-5, scheduled to be presented in 2022 with a new platform and engines to raise it a step and bring it closer to the Premium segment, which was already confirmed last week during the presentation of the MX-30 in Australia.

“Mazda continues to invest in high-efficiency combustion engines, with Skyactiv-X and the family of new generation six-cylinder engines that will use our products Next-gen big rig, that’s CX-5 up, ”commented Vinesh Bhindi, Mazda Australia Director.

Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition

The other models that would benefit from this new engine and platform, which btw will allow rear drive and four wheel drive setupThey would be the Mazda6, as had already been speculated, and the CX-9. As we have seen, following the Sustainable Zoom-Zoom plan for 2030, these models will also benefit from 48V light hybrid technology.

On this, Doak added that “the new six-cylinder is a light hybrid, so it will have … basically it is a 48V system … and like other brands, such as Mercedes and others, it will produce a little more power and torque to assist the engine.” With this configuration, the Mazda CX-5 would have about 281 horses power.

At the moment there are no estimated dates of when these new models could reach the market beyond what is expected from 2022. The first would be the Mazda CX-5 because it is the model that represents the most sales for them. in the different markets where it participates. Later it would be the turn for the Mazda6 and CX-9.