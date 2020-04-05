The current Mazda models will adopt a series of unique details that will emulate the first car of the Japanese firm

Mazda It is one of the automotive companies that has known how to face each of the challenges throughout history, and an example of them is its recent accomplishment. 100th anniversary of presence in the market. As part of the celebration, the Japanese brand started with the celebrations since last January, carrying out various activities that recall the way in which it has been transformed and adapted to demand over time.

To continue the festivities, Mazda, announced that it will launch a series of special editions for all its models and that they take as inspiration the R360, the brand’s first car.

He R360 It first appeared in 1960 and featured a characteristic cherry-colored awning, which was contrasted with the white paint on its bodywork and which immediately made it a benchmark for low-cost styling.

Mazda R360.

Credit: Courtesy Mazda.

This same design will be the one that will carry the Mazda 2, Mazda 3, Mazda 6, MX-5, and SUVs CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9, vehicles that will be part of this special edition to celebrate Mazda’s first century of life.

According to the portal El universal, none of the models will undergo any mechanical modification different from the ones they presently present, however, they will have a series of distinctive details inside and outside of each car.

Mazda reported that the special edition models began to be sold in March in Japan, while their commercialization in other markets and in Mexico will depend on the health contingency derived from the coronavirus.

**********

It may interest you.

.