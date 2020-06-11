Take the base of the Isuzu D-Max, and not the Ford Ranger as before

It will arrive with two turbodiesel engines

The Mazda BT-50 2021 is the new face of the Japanese pick-up. It will be presented on June 17 from the base of the Isuzu D-Max, in such a way that it abandons the relationship that has united the Ford Ranger since its birth.

The Mazda BT-50 2021 It is the third generation of the pick-up of Japanese origin. The first debuted in 2006 with the Ford Ranger as a base, something that was maintained in the second, which arrived in 2011. Now this model will share a base with the Isuzu D-Max.

Among the rivals of the Mazda BT-50 are models like the Toyota Hilux or the Mitsubishi L200.

MAZDA BT-50 2021: EXTERIOR

Of the design that the Mazda BT-50 2021 you can only intuit the silhouette suggested by the teaser released by the brand.

The rear optics are arranged vertically.

On the front is expected the presence of a grill that follows the line set by the manufacturer’s latest launches.

MAZDA BT-50 2021: INTERIOR

The Mazda BT-50 2021 is expected to offer a dashboard with a 4.2-inch TFT screen.

The infotainment system, which is compatible with protocols Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which displays on a 9-inch screen.

MAZDA BT-50 2021: MECHANICAL

Everything points to the Mazda BT-50 2021 It will have a mechanical range made up of two turbodiesel units. The lightest will be a 1.9 liter 150 horsepower and 350 Newton meter, while the most capable will correspond to a 3.0 liter 190 horsepower and 450 Newton meter.

Of sharing mechanics with him Isuzu D-Max, the Mazda BT-50 2021 will allow you to choose between a manual or an automatic change, in both cases with six speeds. The traction system will be four-wheel and will have a differential with electronic lock on the rear axle.

MAZDA BT-50 2021: PRICE

The price of the new Mazda BT-50 2021 still unknown. The presentation of the model will take place on June 17.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/11/2020 Mazda confirms the date of the presentation of the BT-50 2021.

