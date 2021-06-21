Mazda announces five PHEV hybrids and three pure electric by 2025

Little by little, slowly but surely, the different car manufacturers They announce the time of the route for the electrification of its ranges. One of the latest firms to confirm its intentions with this technology is the Italian one Fiat. However, there are also reluctant to bet everything for everything and that is the case of the Japanese Toyota. Is now Mazda who jumps to the fore and announces what his future plans are …

As you know, in recent years the Hiroshima house has focused its attention on the development of the heat engine. For this, since 2007 it has been working on the evolution of the SKYACTIV technology that has given life to gasoline or diesel mechanics. Now they deepen their work with the “SKYACTIV Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture” and the base “SKYACTIV EV Scalable Architecture” for pure electrics. And that’s just the beginning of their offense …

But, in addition, Mazda will launch five hybrids equipped with Toyota Hybrid System (THS) technology

According to the official press release that Mazda has published on its press portal, electrification will be a constant for the next four years. If everything goes according to plan, between 2022 and 2025 they will launch five plug-in hybrid models and three EV pure electric. But there will be more, because thanks to the technical association it maintains with Toyota, they will put on sale five hybrid vehicles equipped with their partner’s THS technology.

Later, between 2025 and 2030, other products will arrive using “SKYACTIV Scalable EV Architecture” technology. Taking into account this technological deployment, in Mazda they expect by 2030 one hundred percent of its range will have some level of electrification. In addition, they point out that by that same date 25 percent of its portfolio will be powered and moved exclusively with electrical energy.

But Mazda’s news for its future model line does not end with electrification. The brand’s engineers are working on a human-centered autonomous driving system what will be called “Mazda Co-pilot Concept”. Its features include driver monitoring to control driving in the event of loss of control. This way, you can stop the vehicle in a safe place and call 911.

Ultimately they are working to adapt their vehicles to Connected Mobility Services or the increasingly common Over the Air (OTA) updates. And you will ask yourself, what is the strategy that Mazda follows? Is named Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 and places the planet, society and humanity at the center. Be that as it may, the future of the Japanese firm looks green and very attractive. We will wait for news, it will not take long.

