Mazda announces electric hybrids and new platform

Mazda unveiled a plan that it has called Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030, which in turn is part of a plan with a view to being zero carbon in 2050, within which it plans to launch five hybrid vehicles, five plug-in hybrids and three electric vehicles by 2025, at which time it will also present a new platform for electricians called SKYACTIV EV Scalable Architecture.

Starting with the aforementioned vehicles, these will begin to appear from 2022 and will be mainly destined for the markets of The United States, China, Europe, the Southeast Asian region (ASEAN) and, of course, Japan. Among the five hybrids, Mazda clarifies that this excludes light hybrids and that it will include some that equip the Toyota Hybrid System.

Mazda MX-30

In 2025 they will launch the SKYACTIV EV Scalable Architecture platform specifically for electric vehicles “of different sizes and types of bodywork. However, there is no information yet on which will be the hybrids and electric mentioned above (surely new variants of existing vehicles) or those that will use this new platform.

Safety is also a central part of Mazda’s plans and since 2022 its largest vehicles will begin to equip the autonomous driving system Mazda Co-Pilot 1.0. Its main function will be to monitor the driver at all times and in case of detecting any change in his physical condition, the system automatically takes control of the vehicle to stop it in a safe place and activates an emergency call to rescue teams.