Mazda and sustainable crafts in the ‘Circular Community’

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

A few days ago the exhibition ‘Circular Community’ in Dimad (Central de Diseño), located in the Paseo de la Chopera in Madrid. This project focuses on the courage and relevance that contemporary crafts have today on the road to sustainability. Recovering manual jobs is essential to reduce our impact on the environment, something that Mazda defends from the zero moment that starts the development of a new vehicle. For this reason, the participation of the Japanese firm in the exhibition fits perfectly, with the Mazda MX-30 as one of the protagonists of ‘Circular Community’.

The exhibition is named for an obvious reason, has been organized in a circle so that, as we walk through it, we discover the union between nature and human sensitivity through raw materials, pure forms and timelessness. The MX-30 has a special characteristic compared to the rest of the works exhibited there: it was not built entirely by hand. The Hiroshima firm draws on its tradition but has adapted it to the needs of a mass production, with what this implies when it comes to involving machinery. However, the skill of their teachers Takumi, who mold the design of their cars on clay, makes them Mazda offer a fluid and emotional design based on the Kodo philosophy.