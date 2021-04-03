Mazda and Italian design, a beautiful story born of love at first sight

Many of the great associations in life arise from being in the right environment at the right time. That’s what happened between Mazda and Italian design, but not thanks to a toast between a couple of managers, but to a love story between a dreamer from the country of the rising sun and a young woman from Turin who is passionate about the world of motorsport and Japanese culture. But how did oriental philosophy and Mediterranean passion come to combine?

Because the differences between the two go far beyond physical appearance. It is a baggage between one culture and another. Think that the story of Western societies run between fixed geometric shapes, like the Colosseum in Rome, the Greek columns or the cathedrals. Instead, Japanese Zen philosophy is based on constant movement, in adaptation and renewal, since it appreciates above all things the strength of that which does not have its own form, such as wind or water.

Fans of the automotive world – and many of those who do not also – perceive when they are in front of an Italian car. We make a visual image of machines with daring and voluptuous lines. Meanwhile, Japanese design tends to be embodied in models that inspire serenity, fluidity and harmony, and sometimes aggressiveness. The famous design dynasty“Kodo”, what does it mean “Soul in motion”, it has been a success since it emerged in 2010. But let’s go a little further back in time.

In 1960, Hideyuki Miyakawa, a 22-year-old better known as “Hide”, and a friend of his took a break from their professional careers as car designers to go around the world on motorcycles. With Southeast Asia as their starting point, they traversed India, Pakistan, the Middle East, and Europe. They wrote articles about their experiences for a Japanese publication, detailing in one of them that, during their stay during the Turin International Motor Show, everything was wonderful.

And not only did he refer to cars, since there he met Maria Luisa Bassano (alias “Marisa”), one of the translators hired by the organizers to attend the attendees who came from other countries. The young woman was studying Japanese, and she also had an interest in cars. Hide, on the other hand, was a passionate about Italy and another fanatic of the four-wheel carriage machines. White and bottled, it was love at first sight. And to make things better, he captivated Marisa’s family from the get-go.

Turin Motor Show (1960)

In 1961, Hide went to see Marisa in Italy and, thanks to personal contact from the family with whom the lover was staying, had the opportunity to meet Tsuneji Matsuda, President of Mazda Motor Corporation at the time. They discussed the relevance of design to the Japanese automobile industry, and somehow Hide’s influence on the company began to take shape. Marisa and Hide got engaged and, a year later, they got married. After the corresponding celebrations, they returned to Turin.

Because even though there were Marisa’s roots, it was also the perfect place to cultivate their shared passion for the most beautiful cars of the day. In Turin there were the three main bodybuilders of Italy: Bertone, Ghia and Pininfarina. Together, they acted as intermediaries between the design studios and the Japanese manufacturers. Mazda, which was looking for a differentiator for its new vehicles, was delighted with the idea. Everything was going smoothly, and in 1963 came the first collaboration.

Mazda Familia 800 Saloon (1963) Mazda Familia 1000 Coupe (1965)

It was Bertone which accepted the first offer, and created a midsize family car that opened the doors to the success of the brand in the compact segment, the Mazda family. In 1965, the Familia range was completed with a coupé that, without being an exotic sports car, its design exuded the Bertone style. It was him Family 1000, the predecessor of the 323 and the current Mazda3. Not surprisingly, its creator had been a young man Giorgetto Giugiario, about to become a benchmark in design and a key piece between Japan and Italy.

As might be expected, the alliance between Japanese technology and Italian aesthetics turned out to be a resounding success. Between 1963 and 1968, 400,000 units of the first-generation Mazda Familia were manufactured, a series that 44% of the market share in its segment. And this was just the beginning of the collaboration. At the time, Giugiario had just what they needed: When he was working on the Familia design, he also sketched a front-wheel drive four-door sedan with a rotary engine.

Mazda Luce Sedan (1966)

The prototype, baptized as “Codename SP8”, exuded the elegance Mazda was looking for to bring to life a larger sedan. With a few minor tweaks to opt for a traditional piston engine and propulsion setup, the SP8 became the go-to Shine which, as its name in Italian already refers to, shone with its own light. It made its debut before the public in 1965, its design being described as “sleek, elegant and very stylish; sculpted in soft shapes and classic profile ”.

The Luce was in fact the Mazda’s first passenger car exported to Europe when production began in 1966. Three years later they landed on the Old Continent with the Luce R130 Rotary Coupé, a luxurious 2 + 2 hardtop, unveiled at the 1967 Tokyo Motor Show under the name RX-87 Touring Coupé. Yes, it had a rotary engine, but it moved the front wheels, something unusual even then. It was a striking example of Mazda’s clear ambition to enter the luxury car segment.

Mazda Luce R130 Rotary Coupe (1969) Mazda RX-2 (1972)

In the following years, the hand of the young Italian would influence other Mazda models, such as the R100, the world’s first rotary engine ambassador. It was manufactured between 1968 and 1973, and it popularized this powertrain concept, especially in the United States, where 100,000 units were sold between coupes and sedans. Another example was the 616 (1970-1979), which in addition to being the predecessor of the current Mazda6, served as inspiration for the RX-2 (1970–1978), which in turn increased the enthusiasm for rotary engines.

As you can imagine, Mazda’s more exotic models were deeply imbued with that bond with Bertone, and more particularly with Giugiaro, which Hide had helped create. But after six years at the helm of the Bertone design studio, Giugiaro started working at Carrozzeria Ghia, where he signed already legendary sports cars such as the Maserati Ghibli (1966), the By Tomaso Mangusta (1967) or the Mazda RX-500 (1970). The latter was a prototype with a rotary engine in a central position that was a technological feat.

Mazda RX500 Concept (1970) Mazda MX-81 Aria Concept (1981)

In 1981 Bertone and Mazda returned to work together on the Mazda MX-81 Aria, a prototype at least particular. It caused a sensation with its futuristic design and its rear C-pillar pilots, something that would take time to catch on with other manufacturers. Its coefficient of drag (Cd) of 0.29 was also well ahead of its time. But the most amazing thing about the MX-81 was inside: the virtual cockpit it consisted of a display instead of dials; science fiction in those days.

Ikuo he still remembers his first meeting with Giugiaro and Giovanni Bertone, when I was still in high school: “I found them fascinating. I didn’t understand anything they were saying; I don’t even remember if they spoke Italian or English. But what impressed me was the passion that radiated and how they passed it on to others; that enthusiasm so Italian ”. When Maeda set out to unify Mazda’s design in 2010, she was mindful of that rewarding collaboration for the Hiroshima, Bertone and Giugiaro firms.

Mazda RX-Vision and Mazda Vision Coupe (2017)

When Maeda designed the Vision Coupe In 2017 as a window into Mazda’s future design, that union between Italian and Japanese virtues resurfaced once again. From those Italian designs of the 1960s onwards, Maeda got the idea that the body must be enveloping, created with the technology in mind, not only to cover it as if it were a mere dress. It was the combination of this doctrine with traditional Japanese craftsmanship that resulted in a perfect synthesis between design and driving.

In fact, the concept of Jinba Ittai, what does it mean “The fusion between the rider and his horse”, consists of giving the same importance to design as to technology and its driver. Hide continued working with Giugiaro until 1992, when he decided to retire. With Marisa, he bought a farm dedicated to organic farming and a winery in Tuscany, where the couple are currently enjoying a well-deserved dolce vita. Here’s a fun fact: in 2017, his name became part of the Japan Automotive Hall of Fame.

Hideyuki Miyakawa

His contribution as one of the most influential people in Japanese car design will never be forgotten. It is not a bad way to culminate a story that began when a young dreamer traveled the world on a motorcycle and found the love of his life 10,000 kilometers away.

