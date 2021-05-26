Mazda 3 e-SkyActiv-X | Test | Consumption | Feedback

If you follow the news, you will know that everyone is talking about the end of the combustion engine. Large manufacturers have announced that they are reducing investments or directly abandoning the development of new blocks. And then there is Mazda.

The Hiroshima company has always stood out for standing out from the trends. He was right when all manufacturers bet on making small engines, downsinzing, which would later be shown to pollute more than promised. And it ensures that the combustion engines are left behind.

To verify this we have here today the Mazda 3 with the e-SkyActiv-X engine, the twist of a technology that combines the benefits of gasoline and diesel, with a touch of electrification. Is it worth betting on it at this point in the century? Let’s see.

Exterior

The Mazda 3 is a car that has already been on the market for a couple of years, but whose design continues to surprise. Launched in 2019, it is one of the most unique compact cars with the most character on the market.

It’s been more than a decade that I saw in person the Mazda Shinari, the prototype that started the Kodo design language, or Soul of Movement, which sought to show power and energy through movement.

The current Mazda 3 reviews is the evolution of that philosophy. It was anticipated by the Mazda Kai Concept concept car and it hit the market almost unchanged. Lines of tension disappear and a more intense and emotional design is sought with as few elements as possible.

On the front we have a grill in a very low position, which is supported by a kind of mask in a different color from the bodywork and which embraces the very raked headlights, with LED technology.

It is on the side we see that it is one of the longest in the segment, since it goes to the Length 4,460 mm. It is the part where we can best appreciate this way of working the surfaces, with more polished and elongated shapes, without edges except in the lower part or those of the wheel arches, where we find 18-inch wheels in the most complete finishes. This achieves a play of lights and reflections that make the car ask for a metallic color like the Machine Gray of this unit.

Before reaching the rear, the protagonist is the large C-pillar that merges with the rear wing, one of the areas where the brand most risked. A differentiating detail that the Mazda 3 sedan or the Mazda CX-30 loses.

And behind, highlight the huge spoiler on the roof, which helps to hide the fall of the rear window. The gate also has very round shapes, like the double optics that it has worked with. And at the bottom, a pair of tailpipes integrated into a rear diffuser.

Inside

Inside, I would define the space as care, for the materials it uses and how well they are assembled. It would only do without the Piano Black in the center console and doors, but it is not abused either. It is also elegant. It seems that the trend is to overwhelm with screens and technology. Mazda is looking for a cozy place and, above all, very well thought out for what you have to do in a car, which is to drive.

The driving position is very good. You can go sitting very low, with seats with sporty shapes but that do not lose their elegance and have a soft, hard pull that makes you not get too tired while driving.

We also have a round steering wheel, something I applaud, with a fabulous touch and just the right buttons. The pedals are right in the middle, close together to move your feet just enough and quickly.

The best thing is that everything is close, just a foot away is the knob of the brand lever or the air conditioning controls. And the screen is the only thing that sticks out of the horizontal lines of the dashboard. At 8.8 inches, it is in a raised position, for a good view. And it is not tactile, but is controlled with a rotary knob (HMI Commander) on the center console. The menus have been greatly simplified so that it is not too tedious.

To that screen is added another 7-inch instrumentation, in which the way of viewing the information can be varied. They are flanked by two clocks and I was somewhat struck by the fact that there is redundant data, such as the fuel level.

Also that you have to press a button on the box itself to restart the kilometer count and it has not been integrated into the steering wheel. It is something that is usually done standing up, it is not important either. The Head-Up Display works very well, which offers information projected on the windshield directly.

The space is normal at the front but at the rear it lacks a bit considering the length of the car. There is adequate legroom and somewhat narrow width, so a third occupant will have a hard time as its backrest is shapeless and there is a prominent central tunnel. There is a lot of talk about small windows. There is less glass than in other compacts, but a child in his chair sees perfectly, as my son told me.

Trunk

Cargo space stays in 358 liters. A lower figure than most rivals, but it can handle the luggage of a family of four on a weekend trip (food and trolley included) without a problem, as I saw.

It has regular shapes that make it easier for you to use up to the last liter and the only thing that did not convince me much is that the loading edge is very high, with a step that you must overcome and that makes it difficult to load heavy objects. Under the floor there are pockets for small objects and a puncture repair kit.

If you need to carry very large objects, you can fold down the backs of the rear seats. They are divided into two parts, in a 60:40 ratio and there is a flat surface of 1,026 liters capacity.

equipment

The level of equipment is very complete from the end of access, called Origin. Above is the Evolution, which improves aesthetics and comfort and safety equipment. The most luxurious is the Zenith, to which this test unit corresponds.

It has an arsenal of safety equipment, ranging from multiple airbags, prevention of involuntary lane departure, adaptive cruise control, rear traffic detector, brake assist and emergency braking system, high beam control, detector of Fatigue or G-Vectoring Control, which uses the engine for better chassis behavior.

They all work well, being very unobtrusive. I only have complaints about the traffic signal reader, which is confused with those of the detours most of the time and the automatic high beams, which seemed to be from Padrón (sometimes they changed if a car came from the front and other times… no).

Great endowment in the comfort section, with elements such as climate control, push-button start, electric parking brake, rain and light sensors … Which is further improved with the Safety Red Pack (3,000 euros), with heated seats in red leather with memory , city braking assistant, 360-degree vision monitor (it comes in handy that rear visibility is not very good), etc.

The price? Well part of 25,145 euros, that with the proven mechanics, the most complete endowment level and all the extras goes to 33,345 euros. A price that yes, that you can reduce. And it is that you have Mazda 3 offers, published by the official dealers of the brand, in our section of new cars. Remember that these prices may include financing the car with the manufacturer.

Motor

The Mazda 3 range has 122 hp 2.0 gasoline options (see test) as the 116 hp 1.8 diesel is no longer for sale. Then there is the SkyActiv-X with 180 hp, the revolutionary engine that we tested in the Mazda CX-30: which combines the advantages of the gasoline engine’s spark plug combustion with the usual compression combustion of the diesel engine to achieve very tight consumption .

Forgiveness. I have said SkyActiv-X but now the engine has evolved and it is the e-SkyActiv X. What does that previous e add up to? Well, as we tell you in detail, they have renewed piston heads, intake valves and electronic management of the motorcycle and the micro-hybrid system. Now the power of this 1,998 cc engine rises to 186 hp (6 more than before), which delivers at 6,000 rpm and gains torque up to 240 Nm at 4,000 rpm (16 Nm more).

The benefits are good, as it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.1 seconds and reaches 216 km / h of maximum speed. And, in this unit with the highest finish, homologous 5.3 l / 100 km, with just 120 g / km of CO2 that exempts it from the registration tax.

Behaviour

This engine had made a very good impression on me in the test of the CX-30. In the Mazda 3 I can say that it goes even better. It is one of the most refined on the market, not to say the most. The 186 hp figure can be misleading, as it is not a sports engine. It delivers the power well but you have to look for it by squeezing the gears conscientiously and you have to go beyond 4,000 rpm to notice good accelerations.

The problem that was attributed to the SkyActiv-X is that it forced you to play too much with the change so that the car would respond when you are in the low and middle part of the lap counter. Now you can see those 16 Nm of gain torque, especially in overtaking and slopes.

Of course, if you are looking for a car with immediate reactions to any regime, which responds to the accelerator despite dropping it, the Mazda 3 is not your car. And it is that those of Hiroshima still do not bet on that extra force that provides the turbo that most current cars carry. Mazda seeks the involvement of the driver when taking the car. For this you have a six-speed manual gearbox with a delicious touch, very mechanical and precise.

If you are one of those who like to take the car high for laps, playing with the change looking for the engine to deliver what you want at all times … if you like to drive, in short, it is a car for you. Because you enjoy driving. A lot of. For the manual change that we have already mentioned, for the fast and quite communicative direction. And with the G-Vectoring Control, which adapts the engine torque depending on how slightly the steering wheel is turned to maintain the trajectory in a curve.

But without radicalism, because it is a car that seeks to be comfortable at all times, without you noticing that the car works like normal gasoline or activating the diesel’s own compression ignition … that you will only see on the screen.

And we come to consumption. Because it is one of the main reasons for Mazda’s refusal to equip a turbo. We did not achieve the approved figure of 5.3, we stayed in 5.9 l / 100 km after traveling more than 700 km. Part with four occupants and the car loaded, at normal rates and others speeding up the gears. And that’s where this car stands out. Because obviously you consume more if you run more, but the cost does not skyrocket like turbocharged cars when you drive them fast.

Opinion autos.com

There are few cars in which an idea is executed in all its areas like the Mazda 3. It is a car that is elegant on the outside, elegant on the inside and elegant in driving. Different from the rest of the compacts on the market on the outside, on the inside and also when driving it due to the peculiarity of its engine without supercharging.

In his favor? Image, finishes, equipment and low consumption for its power level. Against? Well, the rear seats or the trunk, both scarce for its exterior length. When it comes to driving, the improvements allow for a more relaxed ride than before, but still require involvement. And spend little at almost any rate.

You may be tempted to go for the 122 hp one we tested a long time ago. The saving is 3,500 euros. It is not such a refined engine, it goes worse at low revs, it also has the ECO label like this but it spends, pollutes more and, obviously, the performance is worse. It involves you the same in driving and the equipment levels are very similar.

Mazda 3 2.0 e-Skyactiv X Zenith-X Safety Red

