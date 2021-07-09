Mazazo for Spain: Juancho Hernangómez will not go to Tokyo due to a shoulder injury

Juancho Hernangómez He suffered a shoulder problem during Spain’s victory over France in the preparatory match played yesterday at the Martín Carpena in Malaga. The Wolves player had to go to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with an acromiclavicular dislocation that will force him to undergo surgery and miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. It lasts for Sergio Scariolo’s team.

– OFFICIAL | @ juanchiviris41, leave for the @ Olympic Games. # LaFamilia #SomosEquipo – Basketball Spain (@BaloncestoESP) July 8, 2021