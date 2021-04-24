Mazatlán wins 4-3 against León

04/24/2021

On at 07:30 CEST

The Mazatlan won 4-3 against Lion during the meeting held this Saturday at the Mazatlan Stadium. The Mazatlan He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last match played against the Atlas Guadalajara. On the part of the visiting team, the Lion he won in his last two matches of the competition against him FC Juarez in his stadium and the Atlas Guadalajara away, by 2-0 and 1-3 respectively and accumulated five victories in a row in the competition. With this score, the Mazatlan team is eighth, while the Lion he is sixth at the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Lion, which inaugurated the luminous thanks to the goal of Luis Montes in the 11th minute. Later, the Leonese team scored in the 29th minute thanks to a goal from Victor davila. But later the Mazatlan team approached the scoreboard through a goal from Michael Rangel shortly before the end, specifically in 43, ending the first half with the score of 1-2.

The second part of the confrontation started on the right foot for him Mazatlan, who put the tables with a bit of Giovanni Augusto in the 55th minute. The local team scored again, coming back with another goal of Giovanni Augusto, thus completing a double at 58 minutes. He added again the Mazatlan, increasing the advantage thanks to a new goal from Michael Rangel, thus achieving a double at 73 minutes. The visiting team cut differences through a goal from Angel Mena on the verge of the end, in 90, thus ending the duel with the result of 4-3.

In the chapter on changes, the Mazatlan from Francisco Palencia relieved Jorge Antonio Padilla, Efrain Velarde, Rodrigo Millar, Luis mendoza Y Walter sandoval for Jose Ortiz Cortes, Salvador Rodriguez Morales placeholder image, Israel Jimenez, Camilo Sanvezzo Y Daniel Amador, while the technician of the Lion, Ignacio Ambriz, ordered the entry of Angel Mena, Jose Godinez, Gil Giovanni Burón Morales Y Pedro Hernandez to supply Jose Ramirez, Santiago Colombatto, Emanuel Gigliotti Y Victor davila.

A total of three yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Jorge Antonio Padilla, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Santiago Colombatto Y William Tesillo and with red to Luis Montes.

After the final whistle of the referee of this match belonging to matchday number 16, the Mazatlan ranked eighth, while the Lion is sixth.

On the next day of the competition the Mazatlan will play against him Monterrey away from home, while the Lion will face in his feud against the Queretaro.