Mazatlán takes the victory after beating Tijuana 2-3

04/12/2021

On at 06:30 CEST

The Mazatlan won the Tijuana 2-3 during the match played this Monday in the Hot Stadium. The Tijuana He approached the match with the intention of tracing his score in the standings after losing the last match against the Atlas Guadalajara by a score of 1-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Mazatlan he was defeated 3-1 in the last game he played against the Puebla. After the result obtained, the Tijuana team is eleventh, while the Mazatlan is tenth at the end of the duel.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him Tijuana, who inaugurated the luminous one by means of a goal of Mauro Manotas shortly after starting the game, specifically in minute 5. Subsequently, the locals again scored with a goal from eleven meters from Fidel Martinez in the 22nd minute that left a 2-0 for him Tijuana. However, the Mazatlan team approached the scoreboard through a maximum penalty of Camilo Da Silva shortly before the end, specifically in 45. After this, the first period ended with a result of 2-1.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Mazatlan, who tied with a new goal from the penalty spot of Camilo Da Silva, which thus achieved a double in the 66th minute. The visiting team again joined, which came back thanks to a goal from Michael Rangel moments before the final whistle, in the 90, ending the match with the score of 2-3.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Edgar lopez, Marcel ruiz, Fabian Castillo placeholder image, Miguel Sansores Y Christian castle replacing Fidel Martinez, Jordi Cortizo, Mauro Manotas, Junior Sornoza Y Christian rivera, while the changes by the visiting team were Ulises Cardona, Jorge Antonio Padilla Leal, Rodrigo Millar, Luis mendoza Y Michael Rangel, which entered through Walter sandoval, Salvador Rodriguez Morales placeholder image, Israel Jimenez, Fernando Aristeguieta Y Camilo Da Silva.

The referee decided to caution seven players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Vladimir Lorona, Gonzalo jara, Marcel ruiz Y Fabian Castillo placeholder image and by the Mazatlan admonished Ricardo Gutierrez, Jose Ortiz Y Rodrigo Millar.

With 17 points, the team of Francisco Palencia ranked tenth in the table, while the group led by Pablo Guede he was in eleventh position with 16 points at the end of the match.

The teams will continue to play their next matches in the Liga MX de Clausura: the Tijuana will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Chivas Guadalajara at home, while the Mazatlan will play at home against him Atlas Guadalajara.