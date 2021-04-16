Mazatlán receives Atlas Guadalajara in its fiefdom

04/16/2021 at 4:45 AM CEST

The Mazatlan receives this Saturday at 4:30 the visit of the Atlas Guadalajara in the Mazatlan Stadium during his fifteenth match in the Liga MX de Clausura.

The Mazatlan comes with optimism for the match of the fifteenth day after having won the Tijuana in the Hot Stadium by 2-3, with so many of Michael Rangel Y Camilo Da Silva. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in five of the 14 matches played so far, with a streak of 15 goals for and 22 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Atlas Guadalajara he was defeated by 1-3 in the last game he played against the Lion, so that a triumph over the Mazatlan It would help you improve your track record in competition. Of the 14 games he has played in this season of the Liga MX de Clausura, the Atlas Guadalajara he has won six of them with a figure of 15 goals in favor and 13 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Mazatlan he has won three times, been defeated twice and has drawn twice in seven games played so far, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At the exits, the Atlas Guadalajara He has a balance of two wins, two losses and two draws in six games played, making him a rival with good performance as an outsider.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Mazatlan Stadium, obtaining as a result five defeats and three draws in favor of the Mazatlan. Likewise, the visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of the Mazatlan, as they have already won two away games. The last meeting between the Mazatlan and the Atlas Guadalajara This tournament was played in September 2020 and ended in a draw (1-1).

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the classification table of the Liga MX de Clausura, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Atlas Guadalajara is ahead of the Mazatlan with a difference of four points. The locals, before this game, are in eleventh place with 17 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors have 21 points and occupy the sixth position in the tournament.