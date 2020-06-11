Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, June 11, 2020, p. a11

Late, but the management of the nascent Mazatlán team presented a proposal last week to the players of the missing female Morelia with a salary of between 6,000 and 9,000 pesos, although it would not support them with clubhouse and lodging, nor studies, revealed one of the soccer players, who asked for anonymity because now she will look for a campus by herself.

In Morelia, the maximum salary was seven thousand pesos, nor is it a big difference to pay rent in a place where everything is more expensive, she said, assuring that several of her colleagues quoted the costs of renting apartments in Mazatlán, one of the most tourist ports in Mexico.

The incomes go from seven thousand to 40 thousand pesos. The cheapest are very small and basic places, they are only to get to sleep, in addition we also considered the areas, most were away from the training facilities, which implies another expense in transfers and concern for our safety.

He stressed that the payment would come until July, but the players would have to move earlier and pay the deposit that the landlords ask for for the property.

He regretted that only in the case of women the directors of the now Mazatlán club did not offer support to find them a place to live or offer them support to continue their studies, as happened with the male team. As far as we know, they helped them find a home and school for their children, he said.

He pointed out that at least eight members of the now-disappeared Monarcas team accepted the proposal to go to Sinaloa, of which three are in recovery for knee injuries and the others were on the bench, I suppose they are looking to have more possibility of playing minutes.

He explained that since there are no promoters for the footballers, as in men’s football, everyone will now turn to their contacts to find a place in another club and play. Unfortunately, with the dismissal of more than 70 players that have taken place prior to the Apertura 2020 tournament, he is aware that the outlook will be more complicated.

“The Mazatlán board is not obliged to find us another team, it made us a proposal that some accepted and others we preferred to reject. Each one decided according to what they considered best for their future or what we seek in our lives.

Now we will have to resolve our situation, if we want to continue we will contact the technicians, we will see the clubs that are looking for players, because we know that due to the pandemic there can be no visions, also the teams want footballers with experience in the League, such as the one we have.