Mazatlán FC would seek the arrival of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti

After it was confirmed that Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti will not continue with the UANL Tigres after the Closing Tournament 2021, various teams from the MX League They “cast their eye” on the Brazilian coach and Mazatlán FC would be joining the list.

According to information from ESPN, Gunboats would seek to hire the “Tuca” Ferretti as its new technical director, after not renewing the contract of the “Boss” Tomás Boy by not reaching an agreement on the economic issue.

Also read: Chivas: Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez received a special gift prior to his fight against Joe Saunders

Mazatlán FC would not only look for Ricardo Ferretti, but would also think about changes at the managerial level with the arrival of Miguel Ángel Garza, who worked with “el Tuca” for several years in the Monterrey team.

Along with Ricardo Ferretti, Miguel Ángel Garza managed to give five Liga MX titles to the Tigres in the last decade, becoming one of the most successful managers not only of the club, but of Mexican soccer.

In addition to Mazatlán FC, “el Tuca” Ferretti has sounded for clubs such as Chivas del Guadalajara, Esmeraldas del León and even Pumas de la UNAM, although Andrés Lillini has already been ratified by the board.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: