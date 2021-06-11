Mazatlán FC would ‘fish’ for ‘Charal’ Carlos Orrantia as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

The team of the Mazatlán FC Gunners are close to completing the arrival of Carlos ‘El Charal’ Orrantia, as reinforcement for the next Opening 2021 of Liga MX, Well, the Mexican winger would be leaving Santos Laguna de Torreón, with whom he achieved the runner-up in the previous tournament, after playing the last three years with those from the Region.

Still with six more months of contract, Orrantia would be the first reinforcement of the Mazatlan FC, team that will start a new sports project in the hands of Beñat San José, the third technical director of the purple team one year after its creation.

According to unofficial rumors, Orrantía would come to the port team as reinforcement this summer to prop up the offensive apparatus of the Mazatlecos, who will seek to get to the Final Phase for the first time in their third tournament in the Liga MX.

Orrantia had a prominent role in the Santos Laguna runner-up, playing 12 games in the regular phase and 7 games in the Liguilla, adding a total of 1,219 minutes.

Charal Orrantia is valued at 1.2 million euros on the Transfermarkt portal and, if materialized, the Mazatlán FC shirt would be the sixth in his career, since he previously played for Pumas, Toluca, Puebla, América and Santos Laguna.

