Mazatlán FC wants to exchange with Club Puebla for Tabo and Salas

With the probable departure of Santiago Ormeño from Club Puebla, Nicolás Larcamón is looking for an attacker, so the name of Aristeguieta has begun to gain strength in the last hours.

However, that would not be the only option, since, according to Pepe Hanan, the whole camotero is debated between Julius furch or the Venezuelan, but that could not be the only player to reach ‘La Franja’.

The same source indicates that the Sinaloa team plans an exchange of players that, for many fans, does not suit them. The Mazatlan team would be willing to give Ariesteguieta and Manu Pérez for Tabo Y Rooms.

Furch or Aristeguieta to @ClubPueblaMX

We will see what happens because the people of Mazatlán want a barter:

Manu Pérez and Aristiguieta for Tabo y Salas. # Changes – Pepe Hanan Budib (@pepehanan) June 1, 2021

Undoubtedly, two important men of the Puebla Club in the season, the Uruguayan attacker played 19 games and scored three goals, while Salas played 20 games.

For his part, Aristeguieta has managed to make a good dumbbell with Camilo Sanvezzo, in the Clausura 2021, the Venezuelan striker scored 3 goals in 11 games, numbers that do not convince the Puebla fans, but the one who stands out the most is Manu Pérez, who barely He played four games in the entire tournament, so they believe that Puebla would lose, if this move was made.