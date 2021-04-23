Mazatlán FC vs León: Schedule and where to watch the match of J16 of Liga MX

The Mazatlan FC receives the visit of the The Lion Beast this Friday on the field of the Kraken Stadium in the match of day 16 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League. The game will be broadcast on the TV Azteca signal at 9:30 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Mazatlán FC, led by Tomás Boy, arrives with the slogan to continue in the playoff spots and a victory would catapult them to 8th place, while a defeat would jeopardize their classification.

For its part, León, the team with the longest streak at the moment, with 5 consecutive victories, is in 6th place and seeks to qualify directly, within the first four places. A victory against Mazatlán would place him 4th overall.

You can follow the patido live on TV Azteca this April 23 at 9:30 p.m., Central Mexico time or from the same Kraken that will have the doors open for the entrance of the fans.

