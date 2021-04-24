Mazatlán FC vs Club León: Lineups of the J16 match of Liga MX

The activity of Day 16 of Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League kicks off this Friday, April 23, with the visit of the Club León Esmeraldas to Mazatlán FC, in the Kraken Stadium.

After a bad start, the Fiera de Ignacio Ambriz begins to climb positions in the table and now comes from hitting the Bravos de Juárez at home, so he will look for a new victory to consolidate his place in the playoffs.

For their part, the Gunners of “Boss” Tomás Boy come from a goalless draw against the Rojinegros del Atlas and are in 12th place in the general table, at the limit of qualifying for the playoffs.

The alignments of Mazatlán FC vs Club León del Clausura 2021

Mazatlan: R. Gutiérrez, J. Ortíz, N. Vidio, C. Vargas, S. Rodríguez, R. Meráz, I. Jiménez, D. Amador, G. Oliveira, C. Sanvezzo, M. Rangel.

Lion: R. Cota, O. Rodríguez, W. Tesillo, A. Mosquera, J. Ramírez, L. Montes, S. Colombatto, Y. Moreno, V. Dávila, J. Meneses, E. Gigliotti.

