Mazatlán FC vs Atlas: Lineups for matchday 15 in Liga MX

The Mazatlán FC team with the urgency of achieving victory as a local, receives the visit of the Rojinegros del Atlas, in a match with implications in the payment of financial fines in the quotient table, in the action of matchday 15 in Liga MX in the Closing tournament 2021.

The Sinaloan team led by the Mexican coach Thomas Boy enters the game after achieving an away win against the Xolos from Tijuana, to place in 11th place in the general table with 17 points.

While the Argentine strategist’s painting from Guadalajara Diego Cocca comes from falling into a local condition before the Emeralds of Leon to move into sixth place with 21 points and close to securing his spot in the playoffs.

ALIGNMENTS

MAZATLAN FC

33 Ricardo Gutiérrez (P) 3 Néstor Vidrio 5 Carlos Vargas 16 José Ortiz 25 Israel Jiménez (C) 189 Salvador Rodríguez 1 Gael Sandoval 6 Roberto Meraz 30 Giovanni Oliveira 9 Fernando Aristeguieta 17 Camilo Sanvezzo

ATLAS

12 Camilo Vargas (P) 2 Hugo Nervo 5 Anderson Santamaría 15 Diego Barbosa 27 Jesús Angulo 7 Víctor Malcorra 20 Ían Torres 26 Aldo Rocha (C) 218 ​​Ángel Márquez 8 Renato Ibarra 18 Milton Caraglio

