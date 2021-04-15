Mazatlán FC vs Atlas FC: Schedule and where to watch the match of J15 of Liga MX

The Mazatlan FC receives the visit of the Rojinegros del Atlas this Friday on the field of the Kraken Stadium in the match of the 15th day of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League. The game will be broadcast on the TV Azteca signal at 9:30 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Mazatlán FC, led by Tomás Boy, arrives with very high morale for the match against Atlas after beating the Xolos de Tijuana three goals by two in their visit to the Caliente Stadium, in tenth place with 17 points and will seek to stay in that area of ​​the table.

Also read: Marzhe Ponce teaches more with a tiny black string swimsuit

For its part, Atlas comes to the game with a painful defeat under his arm against León, so against Mazatlán FC he will again seek the path of victory to keep alive the options of reaching the Liguilla directly.

Atlas has 21 points in sixth place, so a victory against Mazatlán would help the Rojinegros to continue dreaming in the direct Liguilla, with three games to go.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content