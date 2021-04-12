Mazatlán FC traces back and defeats the Xolos in Liga MX (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Mazatlán FC team came from behind to beat the Xolos de Tijuana as a visitor by a score of 3-2, in action on matchday 14 of the Liga MX in the present Closing tournament 2021.

The Xolos let go a two-touchdown lead and, with a last-minute goal from Michael Rangel, they lost the match 3-2 with Mazatlán FC, a result that put the porteños into the qualification zone and left the frontiers within reach of the squad looking for the Repechage.

The meeting started warm because in the first seconds, Gio oliveira stood in the area but could not beat the goalkeeper Benny Diaz, who played his first career starter game. Five minutes later, Mauro Manotas He took advantage of the warm mark of the visit, to turn inside the area and open the marker.

At 21 ‘came the first penalty of the night with a heads-up from Fidel Martinez, who was knocked down by the goalkeeper Ricardo Gutierrez, maximum penalty that “Alegría” himself sent to save for 2-0. Xolos had the game in hand, but a couple of inattentions clouded his way.

In the final stretch of the first half, the referee Jorge Isaac Rojas went to VAR to mark a maximum penalty that Camilo Sanvezzo converted for 2-1, and in the complement, the Nazarene did not hesitate to whistle a lack of Vladimir Loroña, criminal that the “Wolf” sentenced. The equipment fell to Pablo Guede because the only one he had in the second half reached 81 ‘with a low service of Fabian Castillo what Miguel Sansores failed to sign on the line.

When the match was drawing even, a brushstroke came from Rangel, who threw himself with popcorn and sent the ball to the net to give the Mazatlecos the three units that left them in tenth place in the classification, sending Tijuana to 11.