Mazatlán FC rules out possible arrival of Ricardo Ferretti for Apertura 2021

The output of Ricardo Ferretti from Tigers It is almost a fact, so this Saturday he could be playing his last game in front of the feline team. This has caused various media to put the experienced coach on various teams, including the Mazatlan FC.

However, the owner of the Sinaloan team, Ricardo Salinas PliegoHe revealed on his Twitter account that given the rumors that put him in the team, his arrival will not be for the next tournament.

“I have already received several rumors that ‘Tuca’ Ferretti is going to direct Mazatlán … I want to tell you no.”

Even Salinas, who in recent months has been very active in his social networks, pointed out that three options that are on the table are being analyzed, hinting to the fans that it could be a surprise.

“This time we are looking for different leaderships and we have three different options at the table, we are putting together a good team for next season, guess who?”