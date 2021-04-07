Mazatlán FC: Rodrigo Millar recognizes that the duel in Tijuana is crucial to avoid the fine for the quotient

The Chilean footballer Rodrigo Millar of Mazatlán FC in the MX League, recognized that the duel in front of Xolos from Tijuana matchday 14, it will be crucial for the team if they seek to get into the league zone in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

We are absolutely clear what a very important game for us is, that it would not help much to bring us the 3 points from Tijuana. We have to win to add in the quotient table and not pay the fine. Neither to Xolos nor to us the tie is convenient “, were the words of Rodrigo Millar.

The media spoke at a press conference, where he made it clear that the only result that helps them in their visit to Tijuana is victory, to be able to get into the fight for a ticket to the repechage and save themselves from the economic fine for the quotient.

Rodrigo Millar @MazatlanFC “In the last game, those of us who saw it from the outside thought that we could take that game away, but we have paid dearly for the same mistakes.” pic.twitter.com/UAkKGCXihG – Miguel Lugo (@_MiguelLugo) April 7, 2021

On the other hand, Rodrigo Millar accepted in the last match against the Puebla team of Nicolás Larcamón, the errors paid dearly to the Tomás Boy team as they watched a game as a way to score three points on this visit.

