Mazatlán FC replaces one of its members of eLiga MX

Despite what many believed, these two days of the MX eLiga have given much to talk about on social networks, especially the team of Mazatlan FC, who has not achieved his first victory in the virtual tournament.

In their first two games, the Sinaloan team was beaten, receiving 14 goals against Tigres, and 24 against the Atlético San Luis team, for that reason, the team was forced to make modifications.

A few moments ago, through their social networks, they announced a new change in their team, presenting the gamer ‘Ailinesc06’, who has played several FIFA tournaments.

Ailin Escobedo comes in replacement of ‘VikoRojo ‘, who failed to participate in the tournament. Remember that each team can make a modification of its members during the tournament.