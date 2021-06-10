Mazatlán FC: Nicolás Vikonis launches an emotional message prior to the start of the 2021 Apertura Tournament

The goalkeeper Nicolas Vikonis of the Mazatlán FC team within the MX League, launched an emotional message after starting a new preseason with the box of Beñat San José, prior to the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

Spread the wings and try again, celebrate life and take back the skies … New beginning of this Mazatlán FC story “, was the message from Vikonis on his social networks.

It was through his social networks that the outstanding goalkeeper of the Sinaloans, thanked for a new beginning in Mexican soccer and the Mazatlán FC team where he arrived the previous season from Puebla.

Mazatlán FC started its preseason this week now under the command of Spaniard Beñat San José, seeking to give another twist to the club’s history and get them into their first league in Mexican soccer.

