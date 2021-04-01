Mazatlán FC: Nicolás Vikonis launches a message for Puebla prior to their duel on date 13

The Uruguayan goalkeeper Nicolas Vikonis of Mazatlán FC within the MX League, launched a message for him Puebla, his rivals from matchday 13, a team with which he played until before this Guardians Tournament 2021.

It is something special to face my former team, the place where I have many friends, where I experienced very nice things, and always beyond friendship, one wants to win and privilege their own interest, “said Nikolas Vikonis.

The goalkeeper spoke at a press conference on Wednesday, where he made it clear that it is a very special game, since Puebla is a club that he defended for many years, in addition to leaving many friends with him during his time.

Nicolás Vikonis also stressed that for both teams it is a very important meeting, since the two clubs need all three units if they want to get fully into the fight for a place in the league zone this season.

