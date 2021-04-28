Mazatlán FC: Michael Rangel assures that he has no margin of error in his duel against Rayados

Football player Michael Rangel of Mazatlán FC in the MX League, assured that they have no margin of error for their duel against the set of Rayados from Monterrey by Javier Aguirre, on the last day of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

We know that it is very important and it is the only thing we have. We must play a very smart game. They are going to go out and beat us and we have no margin for error “, were the words of Michael Rangel.

The South American attacker spoke at a press conference this Wednesday, where he stressed the importance of adding the three units from his visit to Monterrey, ensuring that they play at home in the repechage match.

“We always have a good reaction, we always wait for a goal to be scored to react. The games against Xolos and León have always scored goals for us at the beginning of the game, but we knew how to turn it around” ️ ️Michael Rangel, Club Mazatlán pic.twitter.com/fHeJOLg2gX – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 28, 2021

Michael Rangel also spoke of the importance of coming from behind in the matches, how they demonstrated it against Xolos de Tijuana and Club León, where they rescued six important points to get fully into the fight in the repechage zone.

